Bentonville event shines light on child abuse

BENTONVILLE -- Several white dove-shaped balloons floated above downtown, each representing a child who died in Benton County as a result of abuse or neglect over more than the last two decades.

A balloon was released each time Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith read one of the children's names during the Cherishing Children Pinwheel Rally, held Friday on the Bentonville square. The event recognizes April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

"As we read these names, I want us to remember that even in our community, there are children who need support, help and someone to fight for them for justice," Smith said.

He asked the audience to do what they can to fight for justice and ensure more children are not added to the list.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring read a proclamation declaring Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month in the county. Moehring said he appreciates the opportunity to come to the event each year.

"It's just a sobering reminder every year as those names are read," he said.

Pinwheels will be placed at law enforcement agencies and 35 businesses across the county, said Natalie Tibbs, the executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center.

Children deserve a childhood free of abuse and neglect, Tibbs said. She encouraged people to work together to eliminate child abuse. Tibbs said some children who are abused or neglected may not end up on "the list," but they all lose their innocence.

"We don't want to lose a single child," she said. "But we shouldn't lose a single child to abuse, period. Not a single child should have to experience that."

Christine Bott, the executive vice president of support operations of Benchmark Group, spoke at the event. She said the Children's Advocacy Center empowers children to find their voice, and she encouraged people to support the center.

Cpt. Justin Thompson joins Bentonville Police Officers in placing pinwheels, Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Bentonville Police Department in Bentonville. The Cherishing Children Pinwheel Rally was held to kick off Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Community partners placed pinwheels in front of their buildings to raise awareness.


