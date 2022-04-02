OPINION | JANET B. CARSON: Breaking Ground





APRIL

April is always a favorite month for gardeners, and I think we were all ready for March to be over — it started off so mild, and then, poof! — we had winter again.

This final week finally gave us sunshine and milder weather, and our plants are responding. By now, we hopefully have seen the last of spring freezes.

We can garden comfortably and not be overly concerned with insects and diseases, but the heat and humidity along with insects and diseases are on the horizon, so keep a vigil on your garden and let's all hope for a better growing season this year.

◼️ There is color popping up everywhere. Many people are commenting on the beautiful roadsides blanketed in white-flowering trees. While it might look attractive, for the most part, those flowering trees are invasive flowering pear trees — seedlings that have escaped from the overplanted Bradford pear trees in our yards. When you are out choosing a new tree for your yard, try to choose something less invasive. There are plenty of good options.

Callery pear seedlings can be found all over Arkansas, having been spread by birds that eat fruits off Bradford pear trees in town. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)

◼️ Speaking of options, nurseries and garden centers are getting new plants in weekly. April is a great month to plant everything from annuals and perennials to trees and shrubs.

◼️ Be sure that you pay attention to watering needs for a full year after planting. Even drought-tolerant plants benefit from supplemental water the first season to get their root systems established.

◼️ Flowering bulbs are adding loads of color to our gardens. There are still daffodils and hyacinths, but now tulips and even some early blooming flowering onions (alliums) are adding to the display. Pansies and violas have rebounded and are finally giving us a show. There is still at least a month or more of enjoyment from pansies (if you have them).

◼️ Fertilize all your spring bulbs and winter annuals, if you haven't already done so, with a complete fertilizer — no need to buy specialized bulb food.

◼️ Summer annuals are hitting the market, but there is no rush to plant. They should be available at garden centers for months, but if you need color now, start shopping and planting. Tropical flowering plants are also beginning to appear. Keep in mind that tropical means hot and humid, so pay attention to the weather in case we get a late cold snap.

◼️ Many gardeners are ready to reclaim their homes and move the houseplants outside. We may have some really warm days now, but we still have cool nights, and a late cold snap in April is not unheard of. I would wait to move houseplants outside until late April or early May. You have lived with them now for months, so what is a few more weeks?

◼️ Lawns are beginning to green up, but there are probably more winter weeds showing than actual green grass at this time. Don't be too quick to fertilize. Let the lawn totally green up before adding nitrogen. You don't want to help the weeds grow any better, and you want the grass to be able to use all the available nutrition. I recommend waiting until early May to start lawn fertilization, unless you are growing a cool-season fescue lawn — then you could fertilize now. Most of the weeds you have now are winter weeds which will be dying out with hot weather. I don't recommend contact herbicide applications, which can slow down the greening of the lawn. Mow the weeds to prevent them from setting seeds.

◼️ There are a few weeks left for planting cool-season vegetables, so if you haven't planted broccoli, cabbage, lettuce and radishes, get it done soon. By mid-month you can start planting the warm-season crops like tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers and green beans.

