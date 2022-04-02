Church notes: Lenten services continue at Bella Vista Lutheran

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., has the following services scheduled for Holy Week:

Palm Sunday: 10 a.m. April 10.

Maundy Thursday: 6:30 p.m. April 14.

Good Friday: 11:45 a.m. April 15.

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. April 17.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning service at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. You can always visit us on our website.

Weekly Lenten services are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Choir rehearsals are on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.; the Men's Bible study is at 7 p.m. March 21; and the Quilters meet on March 23 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes will start at 2 p.m. April 5 in the library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

From April 8-11 there will be a "Drive Through Easter Story" in the church parking lot from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 4 p.m. April 16, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt outside or inside in case of rain. There will be lots of Easter eggs and gifts along with separate age-appropriate areas for younger children. Your family photo on an Easter Story Cube can be taken.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers service at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online via Facebook and YouTube.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.

Disciples Women's Fellowship meets at 10 a.m. April 9 for a study led by Carlene Beam called "Seeing God's Healing Work." All women are welcome.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten Soup Suppers each Tuesday during Lent at 5 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. The cost is $4 per person. Sign up in the Information Center each week so organizers know how many to prepare for. Also, bring a can of soup each week to share with area food pantries. Following supper, there will be a brief Taizé service.

In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by Coffee Fellowship. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

All children and youth are invited to go to the Rail Room at 10:15 a.m. on Palm Sunday to receive their palms and organize to process into the sanctuary with the Chancel Choir for this special service. Razorbones Octet, part of the UA trombone ensemble, will perform during the Palm Sunday service.

The church will continue taking member photos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, by appointment only, and April 10 before and after church services (no appointment needed).

The Outreach Committee is providing Easter food baskets for four Springdale/Fayetteville residents through Faith in Action this year. Call the church if you would like to donate. Items must be at the church no later than April 10.

An All Church Bingo Party will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 10 in the Fellowship Hall. Members and friends of all ages are invited to join in for an evening of fun, prizes and snacks.

Working with Crowder College, Spanish language GED classes are offered at the church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in the Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Presbyterian Women meet at 9:30 a.m. April 5 at the church.

Youth are invited to "Sacred Shakes," an opportunity to meet monthly at local spots for fellowship and frozen treats. The next event will be from 4 to 5 p.m. April 10 at Ortho on Gutensohn Road.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds services on Sunday mornings. There are three options: 8:30 a.m. outdoors on campus; 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary; and 11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Palm Sunday services are April 10, and Easter services are April 17 at 8:30 a.m. outdoors and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary.

Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 14, and Good Friday service with the Faure Requiem is at 6 p.m. April 15. Both these services will be in the sanctuary.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

