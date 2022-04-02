STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT

COASTAL CAROLINA 4, ASU 0

Tyler Johnson had four hits to power Coastal Carolina (14-10-1, 3-3-1 Sun Belt Conference), which held Arkansas State (5-18, 0-7) to three hits at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Reid VanScoter allowed 3 hits while striking out 6 in 6 innings for the Chanticleers, who opened up a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Billy Underwood and a sacrifice fly by Matt McDermott.

Coastal Carolina would add single runs in both the fifth and eighth innings, but that would be all it would need to hold off the Red Wolves.

Justin Medlin took the loss for ASU, allowing 5 hits in 6 innings.

TROY 5, UALR 4

Jesse Hall's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth completed a comeback victory for Troy (18-7, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala.

Hall finished with three hits to lead for the Trojans, who faced a 3-1 deficit before getting a two-run home run from William Sullivan in the sixth inning to tie the game. UALR (11-12, 1-6) regained the lead in the top of the seventh when Tyler Williams scored on a wild pitch, but Troy eventually knotted things at 4-4 when Clay Stearns scored on an error. Stearns would later score the winning run on Hall's hit.

Williams had two hits for UALR, which lost its third game in a row. Sawyer Smallwood was credited with the loss after giving up 3 hits and 2 runs – 1 earned – in 21/3 innings.

ASUN

UCA 7,

NORTH ALABAMA 1

The University of Central Arkansas used a six-run third inning to sprint to victory at Mike Lane Field in Florence, Ala.

Connor Emmet was 4 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored for UCA (10-14, 5-2 ASUN). Andrew Pollum and Reid Bowman had two RBI apiece for the Bears, who also got a stout effort from pitcher Tyler Cleveland.

The sophomore surrendered five hits and struck out eight in a complete-game performance.

Jonathan Lane and Levi Jensen recorded two hits each for North Alabama (6-18, 1-6), which lost its sixth consecutive game.

SWAC

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 4, UAPB 3

Prairie View A&M got a two-run triple from Dominic Cox in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 2-2 tie and send the Panthers to a road victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex.

Wilbert Tre Turner had three hits for Prairie View A&M (11-15, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which trailed 2-1 before pushing across three runs in that seventh to grab the lead. UAPB (6-15, 3-4) got an RBI single from Dante Leach in the bottom half of the inning to pull within a run, but that was as close as the Golden Lions would get the rest of the way.

Kacy Higgins was 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored to lead UAPB.