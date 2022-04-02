Coins to feature Native Hawaiian

HONOLULU — The late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole is among five women who will be featured on U.S. quarters next year as part of a program that depicts notable women on the coins.

The U.S. Mint said this week that the other side of each quarter will show George Washington.

It described Kanaka’ole, who died in 1978, as a composer, chanter, dancer, teacher and entertainer.

“Her mo‘olelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time,” the mint said.

The Edith Kanaka’ole Foundation in Hilo, which was established in 1990 to perpetuate the teachings of her and her husband, Luka Kanaka’ole, said she has been recognized as “the preeminent practitioner of modern Hawaiian culture and language.”