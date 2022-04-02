Covid hospitalizations fall into single digits

Covid cases in Benton and Washington County

^New Cases^Hospitalizations

Monday^3^6

Tuesday^19^4

Wednesday^9^6

Thursday^15^7

Friday^24^10

Source: Northwest Arkansas Council

The numbers of covid-19 hospitalizations and new cases in Northwest Arkansas fell into the single digits several days this week.

Area hospitals reported 10 covid-19 patients Friday, down from 14 a week ago, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. The low for the week was four patients Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, the lowest number of hospitalized covid-19 patients recorded in the region was two, during the weeks of March 30, 2020 and May 5, 2020, according to Nate Green, spokesman for the Northwest Arkansas Council.

River Valley hospitals also reported few covid-19 patients this week. On Friday, Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith had one covid-19 patient, who was in the intensive care unit, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Baptist Health Fort Smith also had only one patient Friday, who was in a covid critical care unit on a ventilator, said hospital marketing manager Alicia Agent.

The number of people hospitalized in the state fell to 114 Thursday, a 22-month low, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Benton and Washington Counties reported a combined 24 new cases of covid-19 Friday, according to Northwest Arkansas Council. The two-county area reported three new cases Monday and nine Wednesday.

It's encouraging to see that even though the new omicron BA.2 subvariant is the most dominant strain in the U.S., case numbers are staying low, said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville public health officer.

"Cases are really low and a fourth booster is available, so right now the forecast is good," she said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose Tuesday of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for adults over the age of 50. A second booster dose of Pfizer is authorized for certain immunocompromised people over the age of 12 and a second booster dose of Moderna is authorized for certain immunocompromised people over the age of 18, according to the FDA website. The second booster must be administered at least four months after the initial booster dose.

Immunity starts to wane after about four months after a covid-19 shot, so the fourth dose of vaccine will protect those at the highest risk for severe illness or death, Sharkey said.

Even though covid-19 numbers are low right now, the virus isn't going away, she said.

"We will see cases rise as immunity wanes," Sharkey said. "We are still having 700 people a day die in the U.S., which is a lot, so it's important for us to take these opportunities when the illness is waned a little bit to go ahead and boost our immunity as we need to."

During the recent omicron surge, people who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from covid-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is the same as the initial doses and side effects should be very similar to previous shots, Sharkey said.

Second booster shots will be available for eligible patients at Northwest Arkansas Council's next clinic Wednesday at St. Bernard's Church in Bella Vista, according to Ryan Cork, executive director of the council's health care transformation division. The council will have more than 500 doses of vaccine on hand, he said.

Those who are interested in getting a second booster should bring their vaccination cards, he said.

The council is still providing clinics at local events, Cork said. The number of people getting their first vaccine has slowed to a trickle, but they are still coming in, he said.

As of Friday, 55.8% of the eligible population in Benton County and 57% in Washington County were fully immunized, according to the council.

The percentage of the community that needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity is dependent on how transmissible the next variant is, Sharkey said.

"Based on what we've seen, 85% would be our goal, but if it's a highly transmissible variant, it would have to be even higher to prevent illness," she said.