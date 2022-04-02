Marriage Licenses

Eloy Gonzalez Sosa, 39, and Josefina Torres Avedano, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Charity Vance, 29, and Drew Weaver, 36, both of Glendale, Calif.

Kyle Francis, 36, and Jessica Waller, 30, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Seward, 35, and Samantha Clement, 40, both of Hector.

Roy Smith, 61, and Ambera Lemons, 23, both of Little Rock.

Britney Smith, 33, and Daiysha Buchanan-Hopkins, 33, both of Little Rock.

Sandra Anderson, 39, and Lyndsey Smith, 34, both of Beebe.

Gabriel Reynolds, 21, and Jacklyn Waldrop, 20, both of Cabot.

Keegan Wiley, 23, and Morgan Myklebust, 21, both of Maumelle.

Kyle Daniels, 34, and Elainea Beeson, 39, both of Little Rock.

Raymond Yarbrough, 71, and Katrina Strickland, 63, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1104 Angela Sasaki v. Hiro Sasaki.

22-1105 Cynthia Burton v. Kenny Burton.

22-1106 Sarika Patel v. Rakesh Patel.

22-1107 Bobby Holleman v. Cynthia Collins.

22-1112 Joyce Hall v. Jeffrey Hall.

22-1113 Lidia Guerrero v. Luis Ramon.

22-1114 Megan Burton v. Eric Burton.

22-1117 Robert Griffin, Jr. v. Lashaunda Griffin.

GRANTED

20-2977 Ashley Gold v. Joseph Manzella.

21-1874 Kendra Davis v. Eugene Hall.

21-2814 Ines Molina v. Yovany Baltazar.

22-8 Michael Howard v. Tracy Howard.

22-174 Joshua Hill v. Angela Hill.