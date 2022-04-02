Docuseries episode to share stories from LR’s Wolfe Street area

The PBS docuseries "Connected: A Search for Unity" is turning its attention to Little Rock in the first episode of its second season.

Subtitled "The Rose That Grew from Concrete" and airing at 10 p.m. Sunday on Arkansas PBS, the latest installment of the series features Little Rock native Tim Campbell and others with connections to the Wolfe Street area, which was known for violence and crime. The production also explores stories from El Dorado and Conway, Campbell says.

"While struggle and hardship still exist, Tim reveals the truth: Wolfe Street is a place of incredible beauty and extraordinary people," according to press materials from the show.

"Connected" is hosted by former Chipotle CEO Monty Moran and follows him to "communities to find people with unique and often unheard perspectives on life, culture, the environment, politics, and immigration."

Episodes in the first season featured, among other subjects, American Indians and the aftermath of cultural genocide; the open-air drug market of Kensington in North Philadelphia; and residents of Laredo, Texas, whose lives have been shaped by the Rio Grande.

Campbell, who grew up around gangs and crime, was an All-State running back at Little Rock Central High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. He works as the campus recruiter at Shorter College in North Little Rock and is in the graduate program at the Clinton School for Public Service with an emphasis on community development and inner city and urban area development.

In 2020, after helping lead protests in Little Rock in response to the killing of George Floyd, he was among the activists appointed with other activists to a task force assembled by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to review Arkansas' standards for police training and operations, community policing and the disciplinary process for officers who violate protocol.

He was first approached by Moran and "Connected" producers of Old Tale Productions, the company behind the series, last summer, he says. In October, he spent two days shooting with Moran and the "Connected" crew around his old neighborhood and Central High. They also paid a visit to K Hall & Sons Produce, the popular grocery and restaurant at 1900 Wright Ave.

"[Moran] was asking questions that were asking were very emotional," Campbell says. "I had to put myself in a vulnerable position to not only articulate for our greater community, but also my own story within that. He was really intentional and interested."

For the 29-year-old Campbell, the story told in "Connected" offers a different perspective on his hometown than the one from "Gang War: Bangin' in Little Rock," the 1994 HBO documentary about street gangs.

"I think they really wanted to counter what HBO did, which only showed violence and sort of clickbait-type things," he says. "They made it clear that is not what this is about. They wanted to create something that was more inspirational."

During the October shoot, Campbell says, his mother, father and grandmother, along with childhood friends, came out to watch the production.

Having his family there was especially poignant.

"Not only were they involved in the 'Banging in Little Rock' [era], they stayed on Wolfe Street. They've seen it all, but I get to tell the world the next story."

The Arkansas Movement for Change, a nonprofit group organized by Campbell, will present a free screening of the episode at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Monday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. Visit arkansasonline.com/42screening/ for details. There will also be a youth summit and awards ceremony during the event.

"This is my favorite part about it," Campbell says. "We're all familiar with the spike in crime going on around the city, and I thought, 'why watch this by myself?' Let's show the community where we are now and help erase these bad narratives and relationships and re-tell the story."