El Dorado’s Brasher well-traveled

Brasher at a glance

AGE 81

HIGH SCHOOL/HOMETOWN El Dorado

CURRENT RESIDENCE Seattle

COLLEGE University of Arkansas

WIFE LaNelle

CHILDREN Christy Schiers, Melody Zakaluk

GRANDCHILDREN Quintin (14), Zane (12), Brennen (20) and Nicholas (22)

PLAYING CAREER

HIGH SCHOOL All-state running back/linebacker at El Dorado

COLLEGE Three-year letterman at linebacker for the University of Arkansas (1961-1963)

COACHING CAREER

HIGH SCHOOL El Dorado (defensive assistant, 1965); Ball, Texas (defensive assistant, 1966); Hot Springs (head coach, 1967-1969)

COLLEGE University of Arkansas (graduate assistant, 1970); Virginia Tech (defensive line/linebackers, 1971-1973); Northeastern Louisiana (assistant, 1974); Northeastern Louisiana (assistant, 1976); SMU (defensive line coach, 1977-1981)

WORLD FOOTBALL LEAGUE Shreveport Steamers (defensive coordinator, 1975)

NFL New England Patriots (1982-1984); Philadelphia Eagles (defensive line coach, 1985); Atlanta Falcons (defensive line coach, 1986-1989); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (defensive line coach, 1990); Seattle Seahawks (defensive line coach, 1992-1997); Seattle Seahawks (linebackers coach, 1998); Philadelphia Eagles (defensive line coach,1999-2005); Philadelphia Eagles (defensive line coach, 2012); Kansas City Chiefs (defensive line coach, 2013-2015); Kansas City Chiefs (special projects, 2016-2017)

The fifth in a series on the 2022 class of inductees for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held April 8 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Tommy Brasher, a fierce linebacker at El Dorado High School in the late 1950s, was good enough to earn a scholarship to the University of Arkansas.

A three-year letterman for the Razorbacks under Frank Broyles from 1961-1963, Brasher went into coaching after he graduated from college.

It was understandable for Brasher to think he would be coaching linebackers when he arrived in Fayetteville as a graduate assistant in 1970.

Broyles had other ideas.

"He called me over one day, and said, 'I know you've been coaching linebackers, but I can't ever find a defensive line coach,'" Brasher said. "'I want you to be that.'"

And that was that.

"The rest is history," said LaNelle Brasher, Tommy's wife of 59 years.

Brasher's coaching career, mostly in the NFL and almost entirely spent instructing the defensive line, was so successful that Brasher will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Brasher's dedication was apparent to LaNelle.

"He worked all day, and late into the night," his wife said.

Brasher, now 81, worked his way through the college ranks -- going to Virginia Tech, Northeastern Louisiana (now Louisiana-Monroe) and SMU before matriculating to the New England Patriots with former Mustangs coach Ron Meyer.

Brasher moved to Philadelphia for one season in 1985, then later coached in Atlanta (1986-89), Tampa Bay (1990) and Seattle (1992-98) before returning to Philadelphia in 1999 under Andy Reid.

It was at Philadelphia where Brasher coached the late Reggie White, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who recorded 198 sacks in his 15-year career.

Brasher said it was an honor to coach men like White and Cortez Kennedy, who grew up in Arkansas and spent his entire playing career with Seattle.

"He had the instincts," Brasher said of White.

While with Seattle, Brasher coached Kennedy, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012, five years before his untimely death in 2017 at the age of 48.

"He had the instincts," Brasher said of Kennedy.

One contribution Brasher made to his linemen, he said, was studying film and developing techniques to help his players succeed.

"It was a philosophy of getting the quarterback down," Brasher said. "I studied all the sacks in the NFL, so I learned a lot about sack business, which is something that a defensive line coach needs to know."

Brasher spent the final 20 years of his career working for Reid in Philadelphia, and then in Kansas City, where he kept involved as a consultant right up until the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

Childhood friend Herbert Ray Martin said Brasher was the leader of the El Dorado teams in the late 1950s.

"He was like coach on the field," Martin said. "He always wanted to be a coach. If you got out of line, he was going to straighten you out."

Martin said Brasher's impact still resonates 50 years after he was the head coach at Hot Springs High School in the late 1960s.

"We've got about 15 of them coming to the banquet," Martin said of Brasher's former players at Hot Springs. "That tells you a lot about his influence on them."

Brasher did such good work at Hot Springs that Broyles took notice and brought him to Fayetteville to serve as a graduate assistant.

"Tommy was very fond of him," LaNelle Brasher said of Broyles, "and Coach Broyles was fond of Tommy."

As are a lot of people.