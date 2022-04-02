English hired as women’s volleyball coach at UAM





MONTICELLO -- Former Kentucky State University men's and women's volleyball coach Katrina English was hired to the same position for the women's program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

English is the sixth head volleyball coach in program history. She replaces Jocelyn Garcia, who recently joined the staff at Butler University in Indiana.

"We are extremely excited about Katrina leading our Blossom Volleyball Program," UAM Athletic Director Hud Jackson said. "She has valuable experience in the sport that will push our program to new levels. She will bring high energy and passion that her players will thrive from. She is a strong believer in developing the total student-athlete. Her teams will be productive community members. It is very important to her to bring more attention to volleyball in our region. She already has dates set for her clinics for the youth of our region. Please help us to welcome Katrina to our beautiful community of Monticello and to Southeast Arkansas!"

English led the men's team at Kentucky State through its spring 2021 season, and in the fall 2021 season helped the women's team finished tied for second in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 15-3 record. In her initial year in 2017, she won the SIAC Women's Volleyball Tournament and earned the conference Coach of the Year honor. Players included the tournament MVP, tournament Setter of the Year, three All-Conference honorees, and four All-Conference Academic players.

The Thorobrettes secured a spot in the NCAA Division II Regional playoffs. English was named KSU's 2017-2018 Coach of the Year.

"I am enthusiastic and focused about the opportunity to build with the UAM Family and Community." English said. "I am looking forward to fortifying a foundation of winning and all that entails. I would like to thank the many individuals that were patient and supported me in this decision, and much appreciation to the UAM Athletic Family for such champion civility in this journey."

English also was head coach at Texas' Temple College from the 2013-2017 seasons. In 2013 and 2014 her teams finished the NJCAA Region V runner-up.

English also had stints at St. Gregory's University in Oklahoma and Long Island University in New York.

The native Texan completed her collegiate career at Houston Baptist University in the early 2000s, as she was named All-Region in 2002 and All-Conference in both 2002 and 2003. In 2005, she graduated from HBU with a bachelor's degree in psychology and English. She also has a master's degree in health and human performance for The University of the Southwest in New Mexico.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach English as our next coach of UAM volleyball." said UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss. "From our first meeting, I was confident that she would bring quality and experience as a very capable coach and recruiter. Coach English is the right person to lead our volleyball team to the next level. She will be a great role model for our players, both on and off the court and will show them how to not only be successful student-athletes but also successful people in life. We welcome her to Weevil Nation!"





Katrina English





