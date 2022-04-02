Everyone chasing Lukas’ flashy gal





HOT SPRINGS -- The 88th running of the Arkansas Derby will include two certainties: a fan-favorite filly from the barn of a Hall of Fame legend and a field full of potential contenders.

Secret Oath, a daughter of Arrogate trained by D. Wayne Lukas, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite with a chance to become the first filly to win the Arkansas Derby since Althea in 1984.

Althea was trained by Lukas, 86, who also trained 1985 Arkansas Derby winner Tank's Prospect. No fillies have started an Arkansas Derby since Family Style finished third from Lukas' stable in 1986. The filly Ann's Bid finished sixth that year.

Secret Oath and eight others are entered in the Grade I $1.25 million Arkansas Derby for 3-year-old horses. The Derby, the 12th of 13 races on Oaklawn's card, will cover 1 1/8 miles and has a post scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

"It's a very competitive field," Lukas said. "Now I think she's going to run her best race. She's going to run a better one than you've seen so far, but numbers-wise and everything, it looks like a competitive race. I feel comfortable with her, certainly, absolutely. But on the other hand, you can't mail it in."

Luis Contreras is set to ride Secret Oath.

A total of 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby are available from the Arkansas Derby, with 100, 40, 20, and 10 distributed to the top four finishers, respectively.

Secret Oath is entered for her first career start with colts after three consecutive wins at Oaklawn. The result in her last win, the Grade III Honeybee Stakes over 1 1/16 miles on Feb. 26, came by an ever-expanding 7 1/2 lengths as she breezed away from five others to cross the wire in 1:44.74.

The track was listed as fast, but rain beforehand and persistent cold dampness led Lukas to say the racing surface reminded him of peanut butter. It was worse for the Grade II Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds, run at the same distance six races later. Rain frozen to slush fell on the 75-1 win by Un Ojo run in 1:45.69.

Un Ojo, a son of Laoban trained by Ricky Courville, is the Arkansas Derby's 6-1 morning-line fourth-choice. His Rebel jockey, Ramon Vazquez, is set to ride again.

Formerly from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, lightly-raced Doppelganger was entered after a second-place finish in the Grade II San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita Park on March 5. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez is set to ride Doppelganger's fourth career start from trainer Tim Yakteen's stable.

Horses trained by Baffert are suspended from races at Churchill Downs, including the Kentucky Derby, through this year. Medina Spirit was trained by Baffert to a win in the 2021 Derby, but the colt later tested positive for an excessive dose of an anti-inflammatory drug and was disqualified, which led to Baffert's penalty.

Baffert said he believes Doppelganger, owned by Sf Racing and eight others, fits in the Arkansas Derby.

"His last race was strong, but I think We the People and Secret Oath are the horses to beat," Baffert said. "We'll see what happens there. I think it's a good race. I think it's a very competitive race."

Rodolphe Brisset trains We the People, a son of Constitution. Flavien Prat is his listed rider. We the People is undefeated in two career starts, both this year at Oaklawn. The Arkansas Derby will be his first stakes start.

"We wouldn't be in there if we didn't think we had a chance," Brisset said. "The colt has done nothing wrong. He's shown some talent. Now he's stepping up class-wise, but we're happy about the draw, and we get Flavien Prat since Florent Geroux has another commitment. We hope for a clean race, and then we'll see where we belong."

Jockey Florent Geroux is set to ride 8-1 Cyberknife, trained by 2020 and 2021 Eclipse Award trainer of the year Brad Cox. Cyberknife was sixth in the Grade III Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans on Jan. 22, but won at the same distance at Oaklawn in an optional-claiming start in 1:42.53 on Feb. 19.

"He's always had the talent, but he needs to put it all together," Geroux said. "Last time, he grew, but we're hoping he can duplicate that effort and move forward from last time."

Jockey Jon Court has ridden each of Ben Diesel's career starts for owner Willis Horton of Marshall. Ben Diesel, trained by Dallas Stewart, is 15-1 on the morning line. He finished eighth in the Rebel but third in the Grade III Southwest Stakes on Jan. 29.

Court said the sticky Rebel racing surface did not suit Ben Diesel. It also failed to work for the Rebel favorite Newgrange, trained by Baffert, who finished sixth at 4-5.

"I was in his path, following him around, thinking he was the one to beat, but the track surprised us all," Court said. "It became a deluge, a mud track, and the top finishers were all long shots."

Ben Diesel, Barber Road and Kavod are the only Arkansas Derby entrants to have raced in Oaklawn's first three Kentucky Derby qualifiers.

Kavod finished fourth in each and has a chance for Derby qualification with a third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby.

"You only get one Arkansas Derby for a horse to run, and the pot is obviously pretty nice," said Chris Hartman Kavod's trainer. "Everything seems to kind of be lining up for him. I don't think the race has any killers in it, so I thought we'd take a chance at it."

Barber Road, a son of Race Day trained by John Ortiz, finished second in the 1-mile Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 1, and in the Southwest. He was third in the Rebel and enters the Arkansas Derby with 18 qualifying points. He likely needs at worst a fourth-place finish to make the Kentucky Derby field.

"Barber Road is looking great," Ortiz said. "He looks like he just keeps maturing and growing with each workout. He's as good as you'd want a racehorse going into a race."

Ortiz said he understands the support for Secret Oath and her trainer.

"I love what D. Wayne Lukas does, and I love his filly," he said. "At the same time, I love it for Barber Road to have this filly in there. We'll just have to see how it works out, but I'm excited because I get to be a part of it. I'm excited to be in this race."





Jockey Jon Court, shown after winning the 2021 Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, will ride Ben Diesel in today’s $1.25 million Arkansas Derby. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)





