Federal judge rejects challenge to environmental review of $1B I-30 project in Little Rock

The environmental document prepared for the $1 billion 30 Crossing project was thorough enough that it met the legal standard of a "fully informed and well considered decision" under the National Environmental Policy Act, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. on Thursday rejected all seven of the points the opponents raised in court briefs in a bid to halt the project.

He also rejected their assertion that the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration were obligated to reevaluate the project or file a supplemental environmental assessment when an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling barred the state agency from applying state tax money it received under Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution to the project.

A group of downtown neighborhood residents and associations had argued that that the loss of funding represented a "significant new circumstance or information relevant to environmental concerns."

About $460 million of the cost of the first phase of the project -- now expected to be more than $600 million -- was supposed to come from Amendment 91 sales tax money as part of the department's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program. The initiative focuses on regionally significant projects, including 30 Crossing. Voters approved the statewide half percent statewide sales tax in 2012.

In the 21-page ruling, Moody said he was "not convinced" that the regulations on which the plaintiffs relied could be applied to environmental assessments. They were aimed at environmental impact statements, he said.

Moody also pointed to the defendants' assertions that the project would be built even if the Amendment 91 money was unavailable but that its completion might come at the expense of other projects.

Specifically, they said that "should any unanticipated changes in the authorized funding or availability occur during the design and construction ... ARDOT will utilize state funding reserves to supplement the shortfall and/or make adjustments to the long-range plan making funds available to complete this project by delaying the start of new projects," Moody wrote.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit the neighborhood groups and residents filed on May 5, 2019, seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against the state and federal agencies overseeing the project to redesign, reconstruct and widen a 6.7-mile section of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The project, the planning of which began six years ago, is the most expensive that the state Transportation Department has undertaken and, given the convergence of six major roadways in the corridor, among the most complex.

The project includes the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River, which opened to traffic in 1961 at a cost of $7.3 million, according to the August 1961 volume of "Arkansas Highways" magazine. About 124,000 vehicles a day use the six-lane bridge.

Moody already had denied the plaintiffs' bid to immediately halt construction until a more comprehensive review of the project's environmental impacts had been performed.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation officials had argued the environmental assessment was virtually identical to an environmental impact statement, which takes a look at a project's impact on the environment in a more in-depth manner.

Moody devoted a significant portion of his ruling to the plaintiffs' assertion that a more robust environmental review was required.

They had claimed that seven of the 10 factors listed in federal regulations support a finding that the project is significant enough to require an environmental impact statement and not a lesser environmental assessment.

The judge noted that the environmental review contained 18 technical reports, "including reports analyzing indirect affects, traffic results and safety, traffic noise, community impacts, cultural resources ... streams and wetlands, air quality and cumulative effects."

A reevaluation contained an additional six appendices.

"Defendants are given the discretion to rely on these reports in reaching their conclusions, even if the evidence could support a different conclusion," Moody wrote. "The court is convinced the defendants took a hard look at each factor and are entitled to summary judgment in their favor on this issue."

He said much the same on the other points the plaintiffs raised.

For instance, the plaintiffs questioned the sufficiency of the environmental assessment's scope. They argued it was too limited and didn't assess the impact the project would have on traffic congestion on the interstate system adjoining the project area.

Federal rules allow transportation agencies to limit the scope of their projects, the judge said.

"The segment contained in the EA has independent utility in that regardless of whether other projects are completed, this project standing alone will result in improvements including the correction of the Arkansas River Bridge deficiencies, increased safety, and improved traffic flow at significant interchanges," he wrote.

The department welcomed the ruling in a statement released Friday afternoon.

"The 30 Xing project is extremely important not only to Central Arkansas residents, but also to all I-30 road users driving through the area and Arkansas River barge traffic," the statement said. We are very pleased with Judge Moody's ruling. We will continue to confidently move forward with this important project that will increase safety, mobility and provide a structurally safe and navigationally improved Arkansas River Bridge."

Richard Mays of Little Rock, the lead attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case, said Friday that he was out of town and had not seen the ruling and so he couldn't comment directly on it.

But he played down the ruling and dismissal of the case because the main focus of the litigation, begun in 2019, was to stop the construction before it began. But Moody rejected a motion for an injunction to halt the work in September 2020, about the same time work on the project did in fact begin.

"It became sort of moot," Mays said.

Mays said efforts to stop the project since has turned to the state sales tax initiatives that help fund the project. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled against Amendment 91 money for the project. A lower court ruling eliminating money from Amendment 101, a voter-approved initiative that replaces Amendment 91, is on appeal.