Focus on education

Editor, The Commercial:

Pine Bluff High School students should Take a Stand and Keep a Seat.

Their main job today is getting an education; therefore, young men and women should take a stand by keeping their seat.

There are some in the community who would love to see students get out of their seats and boycott class. They want students to protest the administration to make their political point.

If students want to take a stand, they should keep their seat, stay in school and graduate. Those telling them anything other than staying in school, improving their grades and citizenship are those who want them to fail and enter into that pipeline to prison.

These people probably have not visited the school to volunteer, help during sporting events, or mentor students or their fellow classmates, but now they want them to leave their seat.

Students shouldn't allow others to take their eyes off their prize, which is graduating. They should think for themselves about which will benefit them the most, walking out of class or taking a stand and keeping a seat.

Rosa Parks took a stand by keeping her seat, and to accomplish their goals, students should keep a seat. They should let parents or guardians fight for them.

Rev. Jesse Turner,

executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.