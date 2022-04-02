Grants assisted in firms’ survival

At the start of the covid-19 pandemic, local businesses were forced to close or significantly reduce operations for long stretches of time and experienced much hardship through no fault of their own. Multiple small businesses in Pine Bluff received $275,000 in financial relief through grants provided by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the Women's Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) during the pandemic.

According to its website, LISC is one of the country's largest social enterprises, supporting projects and programs to revitalize underserved communities and bring greater economic opportunities to residents.

"We invest in affordable housing, quality schools, safer streets, growing businesses, and programs that connect people with financial opportunity. In response to the pandemic, we are delivering resources and expertise to support communities, businesses, and people," the website says.

More than 6,000 entrepreneurs across the nation have received grants totaling over $82 million during the covid-19 pandemic to help them stay in business and continue to contribute to their local economies.

"LISC reported that it provided 26, $10,000 grants in Pine Bluff," said Mildred Franco, executive director of The Generator, a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff.

"The Generator was instrumental in bringing the opportunities to Pine Bluff due to the relationships we, as well as Go Forward Pine Bluff, have with the funders. We also supported businesses through the application process," Franco said.

The Generator is an innovation hub, powered by GFPB, that focuses on entrepreneurship and digital skills.

Small businesses that received the LISC Small Business Relief Grant include Handley Global Group LLC; Lions Den Barber Shop; Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret; Collins Enterprises Inc.; Garrett Taylor DDS PA; Southeast Engravers Inc.; Winston's Tender Care; Elegant Designs Beauty Salon; Good Tree. Good Fruit.; Art-House Theater; Haywood Insurance LLC; T&T Fashions; There Is Hope for The Children; Party Palooza; Anthony Foots; and Denise Michelle's Unique Hair Care.

Margaret Smith, owner of Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret, said she heard about the LISC Small Business Relief Grant from Franco.

"I call her my guardian angel because she was there for me and made sure I did everything I was supposed to do," said Smith. "Since receiving this grant, I've been able to get myself back on track, catch up on my bills, pay my taxes and pay my employees."

Franco stated that the Women's Foundation of Arkansas awarded three grants of $5,000 to small businesses, which include Renaissance Healthcare and "The Bridge to Learning" Child Care Center.

According to its website, WFA focuses on ensuring economic security for Arkansas women and girls through focused philanthropic investment in their education and economic well-being.

The founder of Renaissance Healthcare, Carla Thomas, who is now deceased, was shown in an interview on the Generator's Facebook page, praising the program.

Thomas explained that she had five single women with children working for her during the pandemic.

"I was trying to find an opportunity to help me to continue their income so I can help take care of them," Thomas said, explaining that she learned of the WFA grant through an email she received from the Generator.

"With The Generator being in Pine Bluff, I can easily access valid information about funding and resources that will help support my business," she said. "I was chosen out of 700 applicants to receive this grant. I cried because I knew the impact it would have, and we were able to keep the doors open."

Alicia Dorn is a contract writer for Go Forward Pine Bluff.