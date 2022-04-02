Heath care firm settles for its role fraud and bribery case, will pay more than $8 million to Arkansas, federal government

Preferred Family Healthcare of Springfield, Mo., will repay Arkansas and the federal government more than $8 million for its role in a Medicaid fraud and bribery scandal that involves criminal convictions of five former Arkansas state legislators.

"Preferred Family Healthcare must relinquish the illegal profits it garnered from a wide-ranging fraud and bribery scheme," U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore for the Western District of Missouri said in a statement issued Friday.

The U.S. attorney's offices for both the western and eastern districts of Arkansas shared in the investigation, along with other segments of the U.S. Department of Justice and other federal and state agencies.

The rest of the $20 million in state and federal taxpayer money paid to Preferred Family through fraud went to kickbacks to lawmakers or the pockets of Preferred Family executives who were later fired by the Missouri firm and have since been convicted or are awaiting trial, said Don Ledford, spokesman for Missouri's western district. The government will obtain forfeitures and restitution from those who have been found guilty and will seek the same from those awaiting trial, he said.

Preferred Family was the largest Medicaid-funded provider of counseling to troubled youth and adults in Arkansas, with 47 locations statewide. The state yanked the company's licenses to operate in Arkansas on June 29, 2018, after the federal investigation exposed the breadth of the scandal.

The investigation allowed Preferred Family to clean house, company spokeswoman Naomi Scott said in a statement Friday.

"This has been a very challenging period for PFH, but there have been some benefits from the process," Scott's statement said. "As the government acknowledges in the nonprosecution agreement, PFH replaced the former executives with a leadership team that values compliance, accountability and transparency and instituted a robust compliance program designed to deter and detect fraud and illegal actions."

The statement from the Western District of Missouri confirmed Preferred Family's cooperation with the investigation.

"As today's announcement underscores, although the individuals directly involved are no longer with Preferred Family Healthcare, this organization is accepting responsibility for its employees' actions," Charles Dayoub, special agent in charge of the FBI's Kansas City, Mo., field office said in the Western District's statement.

Preferred Family provides behavioral health and substance-use recovery care and other services at more than 100 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Oklahoma, according to the company's statement.

Preferred Family Healthcare will forfeit more than $6.9 million to the federal government and pay more than $1.1 million in restitution to the state of Arkansas related to the misuse of funds from the state's general improvement fund, according to the nonprosecution agreement's terms.

Those pleading guilty in the investigation and awaiting sentencing include:

Marilyn Luann Nolan of Springfield, Mo., Preferred Family's former chief executive officer; Robin Raveendran of Little Rock, former director of operations and executive vice president; Keith Fraser Noble of Rogersville, Mo., former director of clinical operations; Milton Russell "Rusty" Cranford of Rogers, former head of operations and lobbying in Arkansas; former political consultant Donald Andrew "D.A." Jones of Willingboro, N.J.; former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson of Little Rock; former Arkansas Rep. Eddie Wayne Cooper of Melbourne; and former Arkansas Sen. Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV of Pine Bluff.

Another former state lawmaker, Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale pleaded guilty to a related federal charge and served a year of home detention. Former state Sen. Jon Woods of Springdale is serving an 18-year federal prison sentence for taking kickbacks from Preferred Family and from Ecclesia College in Springdale.

The former chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Preferred Family were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 29, 2019. These defendants are the married couple Tom and Bontiea Goss, who pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial begin Oct. 3 in federal court in Springfield.