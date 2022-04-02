• Rachel Wright, one of 198 passengers on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., conceded feeling "a little panicky" and said "it could have gone very differently," but the pilots safely landed the jet in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered at an altitude above 30,000 feet.

• Bridget Benoit Perkins, chairwoman of a mayoral recall effort in Oakdale, La., incited by an audit that revealed $897,000 in misappropriated funds, said the group is 350 signatures shy of the 936 it needs but that she's confident the community is "ready for a change."

• Jesse Vroegh, who is transgender and was blocked from men's restrooms and locker rooms while working as a nurse at a prison for women, retained his victory in a discrimination lawsuit, as well as $120,000 in damages for emotional distress, after an Iowa Supreme Court ruling.

• Chris Welty of Louisiana's transportation department cited delays and the need for more repairs than anticipated as the 94-year-old bridge spanning Lake Pontchartrain from Slidell to New Orleans finally reopened after a three-year closure.

• Edith Vogel, a former councilwoman in Jefferson City, Mo., alleges in a lawsuit that officials violated her free-speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general, which she paid to install, were removed from city property.

• Mark Howell of the Transportation Security Administration said screeners found guns in carry-on baggage at all five of Tennessee's major airports in a single week.

• Dane Schiller of the district attorney's office in Harris County, Texas, said the county must provide the resources to "ensure it never happens again" after some 300 defendants were ordered released when a computer glitch prevented them from getting initial court hearings within the time frame set by state law.

• Deborah Toney, the warden of Alabama's largest prison, was placed on leave, with the corrections commissioner telling her it was in the best interest of the department "due to the nature of the allegations against you," which were not disclosed.

• Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's top prosecutor, requested a four-month postponement of her trial on charges of making false statements on financial documents in order to purchase two Florida vacation homes, though she previously said, "I'm ready to go to trial tomorrow."