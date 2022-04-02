Indigenous school abuse prompts papal apology

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis apologized Friday for the Catholic Church's involvement in a system of Canadian boarding schools that abused Indigenous children for 100 years, and said he would travel to Canada as part of a process of healing and reconciliation.

His apology comes after Canada was jolted last year by the discovery of signs that more than 1,000 people, most of them children, may have been buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of the former schools.

"I feel shame -- sorrow and shame -- for the role" that Catholics played "in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values," Francis said.

Francis spoke during an audience at the Apostolic Palace with dozens of delegates from Canada's three largest Indigenous groups, who had traveled to the Vatican in the hope that he would apologize to survivors in Canada. This was the first apology to the Indigenous people of Canada from a pope and was a reversal of Francis' earlier position.

"I ask for God's forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry," Francis said, adding that he joined with Canadian bishops "in asking your pardon."

From the 1880s to the 1990s, the Canadian government ran a system of compulsory boarding schools that a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission called a form of "cultural genocide." The Catholic Church operated about 70% of the schools in the system.

About 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families and sent to these residential schools, where physical and sexual abuse were widespread, along with neglect and disease. Murray Sinclair, the former judge who headed the commission, estimates that at least 6,000 children went missing.

Whether the Vatican knew about the extent of abuses at the schools while they were open is unclear. The Catholic orders that operated them have been slow to open their records to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, a Canadian archive and research body.

In a statement, Stephanie Scott, the center's executive director, said she expected it to receive full access to the records of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, an order that ran most of the Catholic schools, next month. Those documents are now largely in Rome.

"We will then be able to uncover more of what the church knew and understood during the operation of the residential schools," she said.

The Canadian government and the Protestant churches that ran just under a third of the schools long ago apologized and fulfilled their obligation to pay reparations under a 2006 class-action settlement.

About $3.75 billion, most of it from the government, has been paid to survivors and spent on projects, including the commission. But the Catholic Church, through the Canadian bishops' conference, failed to pay most of its share of the reparations, including $20 million in cash compensation.

In September, the Canadian bishops' conference apologized for the church's role in the residential school system and pledged a new effort to raise $24 million for reparations.

In private sessions earlier this week with Metis, Inuit and First Nations delegates, Francis heard story after painful story of the abuse suffered at the hands of Catholic educators at the schools.

Delegates -- including survivors, leaders, elders, youth and spiritual advisers from various nations -- said the pope had listened attentively and had expressed his sorrow. The delegates said this week they believed the pope's commitment to healing open wounds was sincere.

Immediately after Friday's meeting, delegates said they were overjoyed and somewhat surprised by the papal apology and that they looked forward to greeting the pope in Canada, where he would be able to apologize directly to survivors and their families.

"The pope's words today were historic, to be sure. They were necessary, and I appreciate them deeply," said Cassidy Caron, president of the Metis National Council. "And I now look forward to the pope's visit to Canada, where he can offer those sincere words of apology directly to our survivors and their families whose acceptance and healing ultimately matters the most."

Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national Inuit organization, said his group was looking forward to "working with the Canadian Council of Bishops and the Vatican to not only plan for this message to be brought to Canada" but also "see action that really will be the hallmark of this reconciliation journey with the church."

"Today is a day that we've been waiting for, certainly one that will be uplifted in our history," said Gerald Antoine, the Dene national chief, adding that the apology had been "long overdue."

"It's a historical first step, however, only a first step. More needs to be done," he said.