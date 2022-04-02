Jefferson County JPs dismayed over abuse of inmate, rehiring of jail supervisor

Jefferson County justices of the peace expressed dismay over allegations of mistreatment of a detainee by a county jail supervisor, as well as the continued employment of the supervisor.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reported Tuesday that Lt. Samuel Baker, a supervisor at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center, was named in a Jefferson County sheriff's office internal investigation after being accused of punching detainee Christopher Harris at least 12 times in and around the face on Sept. 10.

Baker had been fired twice before the incident -- once while working at the county lockup -- and was initially fired as a result of his actions on Sept. 10, which were captured on jail security cameras. But he appealed his termination, and Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., who oversees the jail, overruled the firing -- which was made after an internal investigation was conducted -- and kept Baker on staff. Baker has to complete deescalation classes before returning to work.

The justices of the peace, after reading about the incident and watching the video, said the incident should not have happened.

"It was appalling and shocking and hurtful because it could have been any of our children, our brothers or our husbands," said JP Glenda Daniels after she watched the video footage.

Though Daniels said she has seen this type of treatment reported by media outlets about other counties, she never thought it would be happening in Jefferson County.

"I was surprised," she said. "For some reason, you just think your town is above that."

Daniels said she began hearing chatter about the county jail after another detainee, 18-year-old Dezmen McBride, died last summer, but there was never any sustainable evidence that the county had done anything wrong. The cause of McBride's death was found to be "undetermined" by the state medical examiner.

But in this case, she said, to watch the film and to see what happened was unsettling. "This big man whaling in on this guy ... it's appalling, shocking and hurtful," Daniels said.

JP Conley Byrd, who is chairman of Public Safety, said he didn't want to fully weigh in on the incident until he received more information.

"I have read the article in the paper, I saw the editorial, and if those are accurate and if those allegations are true, it would be very troublesome," he said.

Byrd said he had not seen the official internal investigative documents, and he said the video was "a little bit on the grainy side," making it difficult to see what actually happened in the cell. He also said that, because there was no audio, he didn't know what happened to provoke the incident.

"There was probably some error made in judgment, but I'm not going to jump on the police," said Byrd, who added that he didn't want to jump to conclusions either. "I haven't seen the whole picture. I've never seen or heard about any of this until recently."

JP Jimmy Fisher said he felt that the Quorum Court should have known in advance about this incident and any incident that happens within the county that could possibly go to litigation.

"Why was it kept from us? When something like that [happens] that could have possible litigations, we should be aware," said Fisher, who added that he was blindsided when people approached him about the incident.

Fisher went on to say that he doesn't condone violence and didn't see a need to be physical with inmates if they are properly detained and handcuffed. If so, he stated, "there wouldn't have been any reason for them to enter the cell."

"I'm not comfortable with our sheriff's department or anyone being abusive to anyone," Fisher said. "You're taking them out of society so they won't harm anyone; then you take them and harm them. That's not right. You are to serve and protect, not be abusive."

Personnel and internal documents, secured by The Commercial through multiple Freedom of Information requests, describe Baker's past while serving in jail and prison environments. Baker went to work for the Jefferson County sheriff's office in 2007 when now-County Judge Gerald Robinson was the sheriff. When Baker applied for the Jefferson County job, he said in his application that he had been previously terminated from the state Department of Corrections because an inmate had alleged that Baker had abused him.

Robinson said he was aware of the incident at the Department of Corrections but wanted to give Baker a chance because Baker was highly recommended and had references that said he was a good officer.

Seven years later, Baker was fired under Robinson's administration. The internal documents detailing that incident describe Baker slapping, punching and beating a detainee on March 1, 2014, causing the detainee severe headaches and nausea.

Additional internal documents released Thursday by the county to the newspaper say that, according to the investigator at that time, Capt. Terry Peckham, jail security camera video shows Baker punching a detainee in the face and pushing the detainee's head into a brick wall while walking down the hallway, while another deputy witnesses some of what went on. The information in the paperwork also says that not all of the abuse the inmate was subjected to was captured on the video.

On June 9, 2014, after the internal affairs investigation was completed, Baker was terminated under Robinson's administration while the other deputy received a written warning. In a handwritten appeal letter to Robinson from Baker on June 17, 2014, Baker wrote that "people make mistakes every day and we must learn from them. But I feel I should have been suspended and to take classes to be both supervisor and a person."

Baker's letter ended with him promising not to let an incident like that happen again. On July 1, 2014, Baker sent a letter saying he had decided not to appeal his termination.

Baker was then rehired under Robinson's term in 2018. It was noted in Baker's personnel record that he had been "terminated but recommended for rehire," but Robinson said he didn't write that, and it wasn't his recommendation to rehire Baker.

According to Robinson, it was at the request of Capt. Ed Adams and Sheriff-elect Woods to bring back some employees who had experience. Adams had recommended Baker, according to Robinson, who said that after consulting with attorneys, it was agreed that Baker had to complete anger management courses before returning to work.

"I was on my way out," said Robinson, who added that the office was being essentially run by Sheriff-elect Woods, who gave Baker the opportunity to get acclimated with the office. "I didn't think it was a good idea, but I wanted to help the sheriff-elect at the request of the head of security and the jail. "

Robinson also said he didn't think it was a good idea for Woods to go against the initial decision to terminate Baker in this latest incident.

"I always go with the decisions of the attorneys," said Robinson. "If my chief deputy felt that person should have been terminated and the attorneys agreed with it, then it stood. The only way anything could be overturned is if there was additional evidence offered that was not presented in the IA investigation."

At the conclusion of the internal investigation, the findings were sent to the Association of Arkansas Counties' Risk Management office for review. The legal arm of the county association concurred with the decision to fire Baker, and Baker was then terminated on Feb. 9, 2022, by Chief Deputy Stanley James. With Woods' approval, Baker then appealed the termination.

After the appeal was heard, Woods, who is chairman of the appeals panel, said he had decided, after a careful and thorough review of testimony, as well as information presented by Baker, to overrule the initial decision to fire Baker and instead to keep Baker as an employee. The details of the testimony and information were not made available to the newspaper, and Woods declined to comment when asked what those details were. Woods also has said previously that he would not comment for this story, and Baker could not be reached.

JP Ted Harden said he didn't understand what kind of information would cause Woods to reinstate the deputy, adding that he wanted more information.

"I would have gone by the advice that was given," said Harden. "I think it was premature to go ahead and rehire him at this time."

Other JPs were concerned about the length of time it took for Harris to be taken to the hospital and the legal ramifications that could follow.

According to Harris' medical record and interview, he was seen at Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Sept. 15 -- five days after the incident -- where it was determined he had suffered a broken nose and jaw.

According to the investigative notes, Harris stated that the hospital informed him he should have gone for treatment on the day of the incident.

After the incident, it was noted in jail documents that Harris was seen by nurse Carolyn Iverson, who attempted to check his vital signs. According to Harris, when Iverson put the thermometer in his mouth, it hurt. He said he was also trying to explain what happened, but the nurse kept telling him to "shut up."

Iverson said in her statement that Harris was belligerent and talking loudly. She said she told him that he needed to be still and stop talking for her to obtain his vital signs. She stated that Harris complained about not being able to talk, but Harris was disruptive and she could not do a proper assessment.

Iverson stated in her interview that she did not observe swelling in Harris' facial area but noted that such injuries are not detectable until the next day. She stated that a couple of days after the incident, she observed Harris with a black eye.

Some justices of the peace said they are just waiting to see what else develops before they decide on what their next move should be. And though they hope the county is not sued, several worried the county will be faced with such action.

"It's something that shouldn't have happened," said Harden. "It is discouraging to think something like that could happen in our county jail."