Judge rules against Florida voting law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.

The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods -- changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling.

"For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents," Walker wrote. Given that history, he said, some future election law changes should be subject to court approval.

Democratic state Rep. Ramon Alexander said he and others argued before the bill passed that it would disproportionally affect voters of color, and he is glad Walker agreed.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made the election bill a priority, said the state will appeal Walker's decision and win.

"In front of certain district judges, we know we will lose no matter what because they are not going to follow the law," DeSantis said at a news conference. He did not say specifically why he believes the ruling is incorrect.

Upon appeal, the case would go to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

MISSOURI REDISTRICTING

Meanwhile, the Missouri House on Thursday overwhelmingly defeated a congressional redistricting plan passed by the state Senate.

Although Missouri has large Republican majorities in both legislative chambers, a conservative coalition has split with GOP leaders over how aggressively to gerrymander district lines to their favor.

Missouri is the only state that has not either enacted or at least passed a new U.S. House map after the 2020 census.

Republicans currently hold six of Missouri's eight U.S. House seats, with Democrats representing districts based in St. Louis and Kansas City. The state House and Senate each passed different versions of maps projected to continue the GOP's 6-2 edge.

The Senate version has a slightly stronger Republican bent than the House version in the only politically competitive seat, the 2nd District held by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner. State House members complained that the Senate version didn't adequately keep communities of interest intact.

The House voted 129-26 to reject the Senate map, then requested the Senate grant a conference to try to work out their differences.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file to run in Missouri's August primary. A total of 68 people signed up for specific House districts. If lawmakers were to pass new congressional districts before the mid-May end of their legislative session, they could change state law to temporarily reopen the candidate filing period.

RULING IN N.Y.

In New York, a lower-court judge declared the state's new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional Thursday and ordered the legislature to quickly redraw them, a process that could delay the state's fast-approaching party primaries.

Judge Patrick McAllister said in his surprise ruling that the districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.

The state trial court judge, a Republican, gave lawmakers until April 11 to try again. If the Democrat-controlled legislature can't come up with "bipartisanly supported" maps fast the judge said he would hire his own expert to redraw them, at the state's expense.

Legislative leaders said they would appeal the ruling and expressed confidence that a higher court would let the election proceed with the maps in place.

"This is one step in the process. We always knew this case would be decided by the appellate courts," said Mike Murphy, spokesman for the Senate Democrats.

The state's primary elections are scheduled June 28 and candidates have already begun campaigning in the new districts.

Information for this article was contributed by Brendan Farrington, David A. Lieb, Michelle L. Price, Deepti Hajela and Michael Hill of The Associated Press.