Welcoming refugees

When I see immigrants living under a bridge, sleeping on the ground in makeshift tents, I see adults looking for work and kids that should be in school. Leslie Rutledge went to Texas and said immigrants were gun-runners, drug smugglers and human traffickers. Crime does not pay; however, politics makes for a lot of rich liars.

A lot of my ancestors came from Ireland. I can only think they had a lot in common with those people under those bridges. I am all for proper process for all immigrants. The war in Ukraine makes all those refugees available for temporary residence in all free countries. America needs to take in as many refugees as we can. I say welcome brave freedom-loving people. Sign up to vote as soon as legal. Stay together as much as possible and know what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, in our nation's capital.

Freedom is hard to keep when under attack from without and within.

JEFFREY H. LAHA

Little Rock

Reporting was sexist

Mitchell Gladstone: How dare you be so sexist in your reporting of a major story in the history of Arkansas State University's women's basketball program.

Your first two paragraphs in "Rogers off and running as ASU women's coach" are offensive. Your writing sounds like something that could be said on a porn telephone call. "What are you wearing?" You said wearing red was her way of showing confidence. Really? The school colors of Arkansas State University at Jonesboro are red and black. The new volleyball coach was to be introduced the next day. Did you plan to report in the lead what he wore? Probably not! You'd probably mention his record and coaching experience.

I have two degrees in journalism from two outstanding universities. I've been a practicing journalist since my first job in September 1976. My confidence in my skills as a journalist is not dependent on what I'm wearing. But as I write this I'm wearing tan shoes, brown and tan socks, tan slacks and a tan and white top made in Kenya. Nevertheless, you owe Coach Rogers and all women an apology. Unless we are fashion models, what we wear to work is irrelevant.

SANDRA L. COMBS

Jonesboro

A one-legged stool?

Re guest columns, editorials, letters concerning education and what should be done: I notice a common theme--they all detail what teachers and schools should do, yet they all omit two other very important components.

I rarely, if ever, see any mention of parents and students and the responsibility/accountability they must have for education to actually improve. A three-legged stool cannot stand if there is only one leg. Same with education.

Nah. That would be too logical.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

So, who is a RINO?

I hear the term RINO thrown around among Republicans, and I am not sure what it really means. I know the term means "Republican In Name Only." However, what positions does one have to hold to be a RINO?

Is a RINO someone who holds to the traditions of supporting business, free markets, fiscal conservatism, a strong defense, while defending the Constitution and freedom? It was the GOP that was anti-slavery, voted for the Civil Rights Act, had the last balanced budget not counting a Social Security surplus (Eisenhower), and rebuilt America's military following Vietnam (which was a big factor in the dissolution of the Soviet Union).

Is a RINO someone who does not support free enterprise, does not support fiscal conservatism, does not support all areas of defense, and does not support the Constitution or the rule of law? If you support free enterprise, you don't support targeted tariffs and you don't support limiting who can be in a business. (Note: The GOP-dominated Arkansas Legislature only initially allowed five permits to grow medical marijuana, when there were 70 other applicants who met their standards). If you support fiscal conservatism, you don't support running trillion-dollar deficits in a "good economy" before the pandemic. If you support a strong defense, you don't neglect or even hinder the willingness and the ability to fight a pandemic that could (and in some ways did) bring America to its knees. If you support the Constitution and the rule of law, you don't support attacking the rights of minorities, violating privacy, violating unreasonable search and seizure, nor support overturning an election outside the courtroom.

Who is a RINO is probably in the eyes of the beholder. Maybe it has already happened, but I won't be surprised when two Republicans start accusing each other of being a RINO. It has long been my opinion that name-calling is the refuge of someone without a strong logical argument. Think about this next time you see someone being accused of being a RINO and take a deep look at the accuser.

WILLIAM BARGER

Little Rock