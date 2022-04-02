Razorbacks strike early, take series from Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit Mississippi State with an early haymaker for the second consecutive night and took the series from the reigning national champion with a 12-5 victory Saturday in front of 11,522 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The second-ranked Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1 SEC) won their 13th consecutive SEC series dating to last season. Arkansas will attempt to sweep its third straight series against the Bulldogs when the teams play Sunday at 2 p.m.

Mississippi State starter Parker Stinnett unraveled during a four-run second inning for the Razorbacks. After a perfect first inning, Stinnett, a right hander, walked three batters, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch that allowed a run in the second.

Jalen Battles’ fielder’s choice RBI followed three consecutive one-out walks to tie the game 1-1. Cayden Wallace’s two-run single to left field put the Razorbacks ahead 3-1, and Zack Gregory scored with two outs when Stinnett threw a pitch past catcher Logan Tanner.

Arkansas added four runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth against left-handed Bulldogs reliever Cam Tullar to build a 10-1 lead. Tullar allowed a two-run home run to Brady Slavens and a two-run double to Wallace in the third, and Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore hit back-to-back one-out solo home runs in the fourth.

The Razorbacks have scored 15 runs during the second and third innings of the first two games of the series. Arkansas had a six-run second and Battles hit a home run during the third inning of Friday’s series opener.

The multi-run innings Saturday allowed Arkansas freshman left hander Hagen Smith to pitch with breathing room. Smith earned his fifth win with a six-inning start. He allowed 3 runs, 3 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 7 in 87 pitches.

Smith rebounded from a rough first inning when he issued three consecutive one-out walks. The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first on Kellum Clark’s sacrifice fly to score Kamren James.

Mississippi State struggled to make good contact against Smith again until late in his outing. He retired the Bulldogs in 12, 7 and 8 pitches between the second and fourth innings, and also threw a 12-pitch sixth before giving way to reliever Gabe Starks.

Luke Hancock hit a two-run home run against Smith with one out in the fifth to pull Mississippi State to within 10-3. Matt Corder tripled to lead off the inning.

Gregory led off the bottom of the fifth with the Razorbacks’ fourth home run, which cleared the video scoreboard in right-center field to put Arkansas ahead 11-3. Gregory’s home run traveled 412 feet.

Slavens added a two-out RBI double in the sixth to score Moore from first base and extend the lead to 12-3. Moore was hit by a pitch with one out.

Slavens went 2 for 4 after sitting out two games following a prolonged hitting slump. Slavens also drew a walk during the second inning.

The Bulldogs (16-12, 3-5) scored unearned runs against Starks in the seventh and eighth innings to narrow the deficit to 12-5.

In the seventh, Corder walked with one out and Lane Forsythe followed with a single to right field, Lanzilli, the Arkansas right fielder, fell down running to the ball and Corder scored from first base.

Wallace, the third baseman, dropped a high pop up off the bat of Brad Cumbest in front of home plate that would have been the final out of the top of the eighth. Clark, who singled with two outs, scored on the error.

Wallace also made a great defensive play behind Smith to retire the Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter in the sixth inning. At the plate he went 2 for 5 with 4 RBI.

Starks allowed 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 2 in 2 innings. Elijah Trest retired all three hitters he faced in the ninth to rebound from a rough outing last week at Missouri.

Arkansas out-hit Mississippi State 8-5. The Bulldogs also issued eight walks to bring their series total to 19 against the Razorbacks. Arkansas batters were hit by a pitch four times.

Mississippi State lost its eighth consecutive game at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Bulldogs have not won a series in Fayetteville since 2007.

Arkansas has won 19 consecutive regular-season series at home.

EARLIER

Arkansas 12, Mississippi State 5 — End 8th Inning

The Razorbacks went down in order in the bottom of the inning. Elijah Trest is on the mound trying to close out the game.

Arkansas 12, Mississippi State 4 — End 7th Inning

Michael Turner walked with two outs and was stranded when Chris Lanzilli flied out to center field.

Jack Walker's two-inning outing is the longest tonight for the Bulldogs. Parker Stinnett, Cam Tullar and KC Hunt each pitched 1 2/3 innings.

Gabe Starks is back on the mound for the top of the eighth.

Arkansas 12, Mississippi State 4 — Middle 7th Inning

Gabe Starks relieved Hagen Smith in the seventh and the Bulldogs scored an unearned run against him.

Matt Corder walked with one out and Lane Forsythe followed with a single to right field. Chris Lanzilli, the right fielder, fell down running to the ball, which allowed Corder to score. It was the second time Lanzilli had trouble with a ball in right tonight, but the first time he was charged with an error.

Starks struck out Luke Hancock and Kamren James to end the inning.

Smith's final line: 6 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches and is line for his fifth victory.

Arkansas 12, Mississippi State 3 — End 6th Inning

Brady Slavens' third RBI of the night was a two-out double to the left-center field gap to score Robert Moore, who was hit by a pitch with one out in the inning.

Slavens is 2 for 3 tonight and also has drawn a walk.

Arkansas 11, Mississippi State 3 — Middle 6th Inning

Hagen Smith's third 1-2-3 inning sent the Razorbacks to the bottom of the sixth with an eight-run lead, and it might have bought himself another inning of work.

Smith threw just 12 pitches in the inning, which included a ground out by Logan Tanner, a fly out by Kellum Clark and a strikeout by Brad Cumbest. Smith has struck out seven hitters tonight.

His pitch count is at 87 and no one is warming up in the bullpen. He has stretched in his pitch count into the 90s the past two weeks.

Arkansas 11, Mississippi State 3 — End 5th Inning

Arkansas' fourth home run of the night belongs to Zack Gregory, who hit a no-doubter to the top of the scoreboard to lead off the fifth inning.

That was all for the Razorbacks in the inning. Arkansas is out-hitting Mississippi State 7-3.

Arkansas 10, Mississippi State 3 — Middle 5th Inning

Luke Hancock hit a two-run home run in the fifth, which also scored Matt Corder, who tripled to lead off the inning.

Following a mound visit from pitching coach Matt Hobbs, Hagen Smith settled back in and retired the Bulldogs' No. 2 and 3 hitters. That puts Smith in line for his fifth victory.

Smith has thrown 75 pitches, so it would not surprise to see him get at least one more inning of work. His strikeout of Hunter Hines to end the top of the fifth was his sixth strikeout tonight.

Arkansas 10, Mississippi State 1 — End 4th Inning

The Razorbacks' offense is coming alive. Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore hit back-to-back one-out home runs in the fourth to extend the lead.

Arkansas has hit three home runs tonight.

Arkansas 8, Mississippi State 1 — Middle 4th Inning

Kellum Clark's one-out single was the first hit allowed by Hagen Smith tonight, but that was all Mississippi State could muster in the fourth inning.

Smith worked another quick inning, throwing just eight pitches to retire three hitters on weak contact. He has thrown just 27 pitches in the last three innings.

Arkansas 8, Mississippi State 1 — End 3rd Inning

Dave Van Horn said before the game that he thought Brady Slavens was ready to break out. Slavens has proven his coach correct so far with a walk in the second inning and a two-run home run to deep right field to put the Razorbacks ahead 6-1 in the third.

Cam Tullar walked Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore to lead off the inning Braydon Webb grounded into a double play on a 3-2 pitch, but Slavens smacked the second pitch he saw from Tullar to the Hunt Center.

Cayden Wallace added a 2-run double to the left-center field gap on a 2-strike, 2-out pitch. It scored Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory, who reached with a single and a walk.

The Bulldogs have walked six tonight and 17 in the series.

Peyton Stovall grounded out to end the inning.

Arkansas 4, Mississippi State 1 — Middle 3rd Inning

Hagen Smith retired the Bulldogs' top three hitters in seven pitches in the third inning. Luke Hancock and Kamren James flied out and grounded out on 0-1 pitches, respectively, and Hunter Hines struck out in three pitches.

Smith has rebounded well from a rough first inning when he walked three batters. He has only needed 19 pitches to get through the last two innings.

Arkansas 4, Mississippi State 1 — End 2nd Inning

The Razorbacks scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead. Cayden Wallace's two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded scored Braydon Webb and Brady Slavens, who along with Robert Moore drew three consecutive one-out walks against Parker Stinnett.

Wallace's hit gave Arkansas a 3-1 lead. Zack Gregory added a fourth run when he scored on a wild pitch by Stinnett, who was replaced after a 1 2/3-inning start.

Michael Turner got into a hitter's count against left-handed reliever Cam Tullar, but Tullar snagged a hard-hit 3-1 ground ball that bounced above his head. That stranded two runners in scoring position.

Moore scored on a fielder's choice RBI by Jalen Battles to tie the game at 1-1. Gregory was hit by a two-out pitch to load the bases again and bring Wallace to the plate.

The Razorbacks have 10 second-inning runs in this series.

Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Hagen Smith bounced back with a quick 12-pitch inning that included strikeouts of FJ Yeager and Lane Forsythe. Smith got Yeager to chase a couple of inside breaking pitches in the leadoff at-bat and caught Yeager looking at a 93 fastball to end the inning.

Matt Corder flied out to shallow right field for the second out.

Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0 — End 1st Inning

Parker Stinnett sat down the Razorbacks in order in the bottom of the first.

Cayden Wallace worked a 3-2 count before grounding out to third base to lead off the inning. Peyton Stovall followed with a three-pitch strikeout and Michael Turner flied out to deep right field.

Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Hagen Smith is off to a rough start. He issued three consecutive one-out walks to Kamren James, Hunter Hines and Logan Tanner, and James scored on a sacrifice fly by Kellum Clark.

Smith worked his way out of the jam without giving up too much. He struck out Brad Cumbest to end the inning, which stranded two Bulldogs.

Pregame

It is another beautiful night at Baum-Walker Stadium with a temperature near 70 degrees as we approach first pitch. It will drop into the 50s, and possibly the 40s, during tonight's game under clear skies.

The Razorbacks won last night's game 8-1 and will go for their 13th consecutive SEC series victory tonight. Arkansas is also looking to win its seventh straight series over Mississippi State in Fayetteville. The Bulldogs have not won a series here since 2007.

Freshman left hander Hagen Smith will get the start on the mound tonight for the Razorbacks. Smith is 4-1 with a 3.45 ERA this season.

Mississippi State will counter with veteran right hander Parker Stinnett, who is 3-0 with a 4.67 ERA in 27 innings.

Arkansas will give Brady Slavens another chance as the team's DH tonight. Slavens has sat out the last two games as he goes through a prolonged hitting slump.

The Razorbacks are wearing their red jerseys with white pants and red hats. The Bulldogs are in their gray jerseys and pants, and maroon hats.

Tonight's attendance will likely be the largest we have had for a game in Fayetteville this season. Last night's attendance in excess of 11,500 was the largest announced crowd yet this year.