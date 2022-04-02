LR agency: Can’t name two officers after arrests

Two Little Rock police officers who are on paid leave after unrelated incidents in Saline County on Wednesday and Thursday work for the agency's Special Investigations Division and cannot be named publicly, a police spokesman said.

The names of both officers are exempt from disclosure, spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said, specifying that the detective arrested Thursday night by Saline County deputies works undercover for the Little Rock police.

One off-duty officer fired his service weapon near Sardis on Wednesday, but no one was injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear why the officer fired their weapon.

A department administrative investigation of the officer's actions has begun, and the Saline County sheriff's office will handle the criminal investigation into the incident.

The detective was arrested by Saline County deputies Thursday and charged with domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Saline County sheriff's office will handle the criminal investigation, and Little Rock police have started an internal investigation of the employee.

Barnes could not definitively say if the detective had been released on bail Friday afternoon, but he said he knew the person had still been imprisoned Friday morning.

An attempt to reach the Saline County sheriff's office for confirmation Friday afternoon was unsuccessful, and it was unclear if the individual was included in the online inmate roster.