Man held in Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA -- A Texarkana, Texas, man was arrested Thursday in a shooting that left an Arkansas-side man in intensive care.

Steven Heinrich Jr. was arrested without incident about 3 p.m. Thursday, said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen of the Texarkana Police Department in Arkansas. Heinrich is charged with first-degree battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death or serious physical injury to another person.

He was booked into the Miller County jail.

Pilgreen said information that police received through social media helped them to identify Heinrich as a suspect.

Police responded at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at a residence in the 700 block of Artesian Street, Pilgreen said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground and bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshots.

An officer at the scene Wednesday night said the shots came from a high-powered rifle.

Officers rendered aid and called for an ambulance. Once LifeNet arrived, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He remained in the intensive care unit on Thursday, Pilgreen said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were notified and dispatched to Artesian Street, which is in the College Hill neighborhood. Witnesses identified the suspects as three males driving a white Range Rover.

The investigation is ongoing.