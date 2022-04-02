May primary to decide Sebastian County Quorum Court race

James Butler (R)

Age: 63

Residency: Rye Hill community; lived in Sebastian County District 4 since 1987

Occupation: Veterinarian. Medical director of Rye Hill Veterinary Clinic in Fort Smith

Education: Doctor of veterinary medicine, Oklahoma State University

Political Experience: Justice of the peace, Sebastian County District 4, since 2017

FORT SMITH -- Voters in Sebastian County's District 4 will choose between an incumbent and a first-time candidate as their representative in county politics for a two-year term.

James Butler and Jeremy Ibison are competing for their district's seat on the Quorum Court in the Republican primary election May 24. The winner will face no opposition in the November general election, according to the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County justice of the peace positions come with an annual salary of $6,813, according to the county.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked Butler and Ibison the same three questions about their candidacy via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

QUESTION: Why do you believe you're the best candidate for the position? What, in your opinion, makes you the better candidate for the Quorum Court District 4 seat compared with your opponent?

BUTLER: Having served as District 4 justice of the peace since 2017, I am very familiar with the multitude of ongoing issues Sebastian County has in progress, as well as the background and status of the current upcoming issues we, as residents of Sebastian County, will be facing in the immediate future.

In order for proper decisions to be made for the good of those in our county, one needs to be fully abreast of the issues at hand and carefully weigh all options available for resolution of these issues considering the impact those decisions will have on the economics, business development, job attractions, personal well-being and safety of the residents of our county and the county itself.

Having started and still running a profitable business serving our area for 38 years, as well as serving as your District 4 justice of the peace for the last six years, I feel very confident and qualified to continue providing the leadership necessary to make the best use of our county funds and assets for the betterment of the residents of District 4.

IBISON: As a lifetime resident and business owner in Sebastian County, it's important to me there's conservative leadership representation for our county. After recently retiring after 20 years as a county employee, I want to continue to take an active role in the future of our county government.

I see the need for more strong leaders that are capable of making informed decisions so the citizens can experience the positive results of the action their representative has taken. In my experience as a supervisor at Sebastian County Emergency Medical Services, I have seen firsthand our current leadership identify problems, yet too often the implementation of solutions is delayed or tabled, resulting in little to no action taken.

QUESTION: How would you describe the people living in the district you're seeking to represent? What do you believe they want from their county government and how do you plan to help facilitate that?

BUTLER: Serving the residents of District 4, as well as most other districts of Sebastian County, providing quality veterinary care to their pets and livestock, I am proud to live and work in an area where most residents are hard-working, down-to-earth, compassionate, wonderful people that care about their families, jobs, pets, neighbors and community. Our people work together and try to be the best they can be and will happily extend a helping hand to those less fortunate.

That being said, I feel as if our residents deserve a representative that will make the decisions necessary to maintain and increase the quality of life, economic stability, recreational opportunities, safety and county infrastructure for themselves, their families and those in our county. I have strived to serve that role over the past six years and will continue to drive forward using these goals as the direction for all decisions made affecting District 4 and the county as a whole.

IBISON: I've lived in this area my entire life, as have several generations of my family. The people of Sebastian want a government that is transparent and that they trust.

I think the importance of the justice of the peace position has been lost on too many members in our community. A good portion of the people don't know who their representative is or what the position's duties are and function it serves. I believe it's time to show our community an active participant in the roles and responsibilities of our leadership.

QUESTION: Should you be elected, what would your priorities be? What issues do you believe are the most important in Sebastian County and how do you plan to address them?

BUTLER: If reelected, my priorities will be to continue making the decisions that provide residents with the best possible options to improve the services provided by the county that include law enforcement, emergency medical services, senior citizen care, recreational facilities, fire and rescue services, child services, road upkeep, library services, job and business development, Meals on Wheels and other county-funded entities.

A couple of the most pressing and prudent issues facing the county currently are:

• Addressing the ongoing problem with jail overcrowding, which is a constant strain on the economics of the county. We have made great strides helping relieve some jail overpopulation by instituting new programs like mental health court, veterans court, drug rehabilitation programs, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, out of jail monitoring programs and probation office staff increases.

All of these programs aim to decrease the jail population and provide some tools for non-felons to become better members of society and prevent further acts that cause reentry into the criminal justice system and back in jail as repeat offenders. These programs have been instrumental in helping alleviate some of the overpopulation our jail faces daily, but are certainly not all that's needed to battle this crisis.

• Developing a plan for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds to be used for the betterment of the county and its residents. These funds carry stipulations as to what they may be used for, as well as timeframe requirements before these funds must be returned. Currently, the stipulations and regulations for fund use are somewhat vague. Obviously, this should be a high priority issue so that Sebastian County can receive the full benefit of these funds.

IBISON: Support of our emergency services has to be a priority to our leadership. I've experienced a disconnect with some of our leadership in needs of emergency services, including the Sheriff's Office, the rural fire services and our emergency medical services. The basic needs of citizens is protection; that cannot be ignored.

As an example, our jail has been overcrowded for many years with no resolutions and our fire departments work tirelessly every year to make sure their people are trained and equipped to handle the needs of our community. The leadership is changing and a fresh new look at problem solving with a fiscally responsible outlook can make Sebastian County a more desirable place to live and work.

I would like to help promote more businesses and growth in our community so that many more generations of my family can stay in Sebastian County with the opportunity to be successful and grow their families.

Jeremy Ibison

