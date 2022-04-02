Mets’ deGrom out with shoulder injury

BASEBALL

Shoulder injury sidelines Mets' ace

JUPITER, Fla. -- New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner won't throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday.

"He's disappointed. We're disappointed. Everybody is sharing in the disappointment right now. Nobody's immune to that," Mets General Manager Billy Eppler said in Jupiter, where New York played St. Louis.

The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on deGrom's right scapula that caused inflammation. He first experienced tightness while playing catch Thursday.

The 33-year-old deGrom missed the second half of last season with an elbow injury.

DeGrom had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington. The Mets had considered their rotation a major strong suit this year after signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and trading for All-Star Chris Bassitt.

"Sure, we were hoping that it was a two- or three-day thing. I know Jake was. It's a little more time, obviously," Mets Manager Buck Showalter said. "I look at it as now, thinking about how much stronger Jake is going to be over the long haul of the season now."

Eppler took a similar approach.

"I think the good news is here there is nothing structurally wrong here, as far as the rotator cuff or anything like that is concerned. We are dealing with a bone issue and when you are dealing with bone, they calcify. The healing characteristics will take of themselves, so I think that's a positive that we walk away with," Eppler said.

After getting off to a sensational start last year, deGrom didn't pitch after July 7 because of a sprained elbow. He was 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 outings, but New York collapsed without him to finish 77-85 after leading the NL East for 103 days.