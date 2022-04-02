Mile Stakes field filled with talent

HOT SPRINGS -- Perhaps Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort should use today's Grade III Oaklawn Mile Stakes for horses 4 years old and up as a marketing tool.

Cezanne, a 5-year-old son of Curlin, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite. He is entered from the southern California barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who assessed the 10-horse Oaklawn Mile field with a generalization.

"Oaklawn is so tough right now," Baffert said. "It's the toughest place in the country to run. They have all the good horses up there now, and it's becoming a great program. I mean, really, with the Cellas, what an unbelievable job they've done there."

The Oaklawn Mile is the ninth race on Oaklawn's 13-race card today, with a post time scheduled for 4:40 p.m.

Top-to-bottom last-race speed formulas confirm the field's depth. Brisnet Speed Ratings range from 90 to 100, with half of the entrants separated by two points. Beyer Speed Figures fall in a similar range.

Fulsome, a 4-year-old son of Into Mischief trained by 2020 and 2021 Eclipse Award winner Brad Cox, is the 4-1 second choice. Fulsome has a career record of 10 5-1-1 with two graded-stakes wins.

Florent Geroux rode Fulsome's wins in the Grade III Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs on May 29, 2021, and the Grade III Smarty Jones Stakes at Parx Racing in Bensalem Township, Pa., on Aug. 24, 2021.

Fulsome won last season's Oaklawn Stakes but has not raced for more than six months.

Necker Island, a 5-year-old son of Hard Spun trained by Chris Hartman, finished fourth in Oaklawn's Fifth Season Stakes on Jan. 15, and won a 1-mile optional-claiming start at Oaklawn on Feb. 21.

"He fits in there pretty good," Hartman said. "I would like for him to go fourth or fifth or so and sit right off of them."

Market Analysis, a 5-year-old gelded son of Honor Code, has a record of 3 2-1-0 since he was claimed by trainer Robertino Diodoro on Oct. 29.

Diodoro said Market Analysis is ready for the Oaklawn Mile, his first graded-stakes start since a sixth-place finish in the 2020 Grade II Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs.

"[The Oaklawn Mile has] come up a very salty race, but [Market Analysis] has been doing great," Diodoro said. "He definitely deserves a shot after his three starts at Oaklawn so far. At the same time, he's going to have to step up one more notch to be competitive with these guys. We're hoping and believe he can do it. If not, he wouldn't be in there."