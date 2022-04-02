



• Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. "They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment," Packer said in an interview on "Good Morning America" on Friday. "They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We're prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options." But Packer said Rock was "very dismissive" of the idea. "He was like, 'No, no, no, I'm fine,'" Packer said. "And even to the point where I said, 'Rock, let them finish.' The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, 'Would you like us to take any action?' And he said no." Parker said he initially believed the slap was an orchestrated bit. "I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn't concerned at all." Packer said he went up to Rock after the incident. "I said, 'Did he really hit you?'" the producer asked Rock. "And he looked at me and he goes, 'Yeah, I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali,' as only Chris can. He was immediately in joke mode, but you could tell that he was very much still in shock." The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of its standards of conduct. Smith could be suspended, expelled or otherwise sanctioned. It said that "Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in person and on television." The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in writing before the board meets again April 18.

• American soprano Renee Fleming is set to make rare operatic appearances as Pat Nixon in a new production of John Adams' "Nixon in China" at the Paris Opera next season. The opera is to be given eight performances at the Bastille in March and April 2023, the company said. Music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct a cast that includes baritone Thomas Hampson as Nixon and soprano Kathleen Kim as Madame Mao. Valentina Carrasco directs. Fleming, 63, stopped singing central repertory roles in 2017 but has continued concerts and contemporary works, and she received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her portrayal of Nettie Fowler in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel." Fleming returns to New York's Metropolitan Opera for the staged premiere of Kevin Puts' "The Hours" in November.





Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)







In this April 17, 2014 file photo, soprano Renee Fleming performs at the 25th Anniversary Rainforest Fund benefit concert at Carnegie Hall in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





