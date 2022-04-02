Tyson donates food to victims of storms

Tyson Foods is donating more than 250,000 pounds of food to those affected by storms that rolled through Northwest Arkansas earlier this week.

As part of its disaster relief efforts, the nation's largest meat company on Friday said that it would provide at least 1 million meals to storm victims, volunteers, first responders and affected Tyson workers.

"We're deeply saddened by the damage here in our hometown of Springdale and want to do our part to help the people affected," John R. Tyson, the company's executive vice president of strategy and chief sustainability officer, said in a written statement.

"We're working with our local community partners to amplify their support and do our best to help those in need," he said.

The Jones Center in downtown Springdale and volunteers from Treehouse Pantry, part of Tyson's food pantry network, began distributing donated food shortly after the storm passed.

Tyson said it is working with local nonprofit organizations to donate protein, school supplies and nonperishable food to families displaced by the storms. It is also assisting with cleanup efforts.

-- Nathan Owens

Hormel Skippy recall affects 60,000 jars

Hormel has recalled about 60,000 jars of Skippy peanut butter over concerns that a "limited number" could contain stainless steel fragments from an errant piece of manufacturing equipment, the food processor announced.

The affected products include Skippy's reduced fat creamy peanut butter, reduced fat chunky peanut butter and creamy peanut butter blended with plant protein. All products were marked best if used by May 2023, Hormel said.

Shipments that were possibly affected were sent to: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

No consumers have complained about the issue, Hormel told The Washington Post, and all retailers that received the products have been notified. Skippy peanut butter is produced at a factory in Little Rock and in China.

The company said the facility's detection systems caught the problem.

Hormel acquired Skippy in 2013 for about $700 million, in a bid to expand its business to protein that was not meat. More than 90 million jars of Skippy peanut butter are produced annually, according to Hormel's website.

-- The Washington Post

Arkansas Index falls 14.51 points in day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 755.00, down 14.51.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.