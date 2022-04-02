North Little Rock church resumes live Easter drama performance





Logan Ellis, one of the actors playing Jesus, was supposed to ride a mule named Ralph through the sanctuary of North Little Rock's First Pentecostal Church.

But Ralph got stage fright Monday and refused to budge, so he has been replaced by Sam, a more compliant beast of burden.

When audiences gather for "I Am," the congregation's Easter drama, they'll see a donkey, two doves, three camels and 300 actors in costume, re-enacting the gospel accounts of Jesus' life, death and resurrection, church officials said.

The play, which opened Friday, is scheduled to be performed nine more times between now and Easter Sunday.

As of midweek, more than 7,000 seats had been bought, church officials said.

At a recent dress rehearsal, the singers hit the high notes and the actors remembered their lines.

The recorded narration was flawless, highbrow and British. The Sea of Galilee shimmered on a mammoth high-definition screen.

When it was time for Christ to feed the multitudes, 500 or so fake fish came pouring out of a dozen wicker baskets, propelled by a concealed mechanical device that has been dubbed "the Fishinator."

The children on stage eagerly scooped them up.

For the most part, the night had gone smoothly.

The cross looked heavy, and the blood looked real. The "hosannas" reached a Palm Sunday crescendo only to be replaced by the Good Friday chorus -- "Crucify him."

On at least one occasion, actors were encouraged to keep their cellphones out of sight and reminded to remain seated as the Fishinator disgorges seafood.

Otherwise, the audience won't be able to see the special effects.

Overall, the mood was upbeat.

"You did a phenomenal job," Pastor Nathan Holmes told the cast and crew. "We're almost there. We're so close."

The few glitches that were evident Monday night had been resolved by Tuesday's rehearsal, organizers said.

"I think all those little hiccups are ironed out," said Zach Ward, the congregation's communications director.

Perhaps most importantly, Jesus' rigging-enhanced Ascension went off without a hitch.

Much of the play is lifted directly from the New Testament. John's gospel is the primary source, although Matthew's account is also prominent.

The London-trained narrator reads from the King James Version, which dates to 1611.

The script relies on the English Standard Version, published in 2001.

A 50-voice choir provides the punctuation.

It takes a legion of volunteers to make the play successful.

"There's 300 people out here in costumes, but there's double or triple that in supporting staff," Ward said. "There's an army behind the scenes."

On Monday, few people stayed busier than DeAnn Whitfield, the drama's head seamstress. She showed up before sunrise to make more costumes. With sunset approaching, she was still hard at work.

"I've got 15,000 threads all over me and I'm just exhausted," she said.

Whitfield has made hundreds of costumes for Easter dramas over the years and enjoys seeing them worn on stage.

Often, she sticks around to watch the dress rehearsals.

"It still gets me every time I see it. It's so emotional -- the life and death of Jesus," she said.

Cast members began arriving before 6:30 p.m., with several pausing to pet Country Boy and Cowboy, two camels stationed near the entrance.

Inside, Pharisees and peasants were dressing while, in one corner, Roman soldiers suited up.

THE MUSIC

The rehearsal, which ran from about 8-10 p.m., was followed by a brief recording session featuring Justin Brewer as Pontius Pilate.

"I am innocent of this man's blood," the actor said over and over, alternating the speed so that the producer would have more than one option before adding it to the track.

Much of the music was written by members of the congregation.

Last month, Kurt Kanhai, the congregation's music director, flew to the Czech Republic to record some of the music with members of the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. The session included 18 violins, 6 violas, 4 cellos, 2 basses, 2 flutes, 1 clarinet, 1 oboe, 1 English horn, 1 bassoon, 3 French horns, 2 percussionists and a harp, he said.

In addition to the underscore, keyboardists, guitar and bass players and a drummer perform live.

COVID GOT IN THE WAY

First Pentecostal Church has been staging a massive Easter drama periodically for years, most recently in 2018.

Covid-19 derailed the play two years ago.

"We were all set up and ready to go in 2020, and right about that March [or] April, everything in the world kind of fell apart," Ward said.

The stage, already built, had to be dismantled. The props had to be packed away; the fake fish shelved.

Two years later, with covid-19 waning and pandemic restrictions lowered, the actors and singers are ready to break a leg.

"We've been having some very, very productive rehearsals," Kanhai said.

TWO JESUSES

This year, two people are portraying Jesus, ensuring they get a little rest between performances.

The role is physically demanding, Ellis said.

"The Roman soldiers get carried away beating you up sometimes. With the amounts of practices and the performances, it's nice to have two people play," he said.

When Ellis isn't the one carrying the cross, Ashland Bourn will have the leading role.

During Monday's rehearsal, Caesar's henchmen performed their roles with enthusiasm, exchanging at least one high-five in the midst of the assualt.

This is the first year Ellis has played Jesus; covid derailed his 2020 debut.

In previous years, Ellis says he functioned, essentially, as the Messiah's personal assistant.

"I helped clean him up, get him off the cross, make sure that the blood got off, make sure he got in the tomb. So it's kind of unique to play Jesus now," he said.

The play is about 1 hour and 45 minutes long.

There were a lot of lines to learn, he said.

"It's probably close to 1,000 words, if I had to guess," he said.

"You know, it's really humbling to be able to have the opportunity to portray the life of Jesus. We don't take it lightly," he said.

"Myself and the other man playing Jesus, we've spent much time in prayer and fasting because we want it to be as powerful as it can possibly be," he said.





If you go …

“I Am” will be performed today, Friday and April 9, 15-17 at First Pentecostal Church, 1401 Calvary Road, North Little Rock. Friday performances are at 7 p.m.; Saturday performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday’s performance is at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $11.50 to $22 each and are available at iamfpc.com.









Outside of First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock, young performers in the congregation’s Easter drama paused Monday to pet two of their camel co-stars, Country Boy and Cowboy. The play, “I Am” opened on Friday and will be performed between now and Easter. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







Ollis Townley, held by Braiden Shemwell, chews on a fake fish during Monday’s dress rehearsal of “I Am,” an Easter drama staged by First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock. More than 300 characters in costume help portray the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





