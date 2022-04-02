Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Lincoln

• Barry Hillian, 42, of 13951 Arkansas 16 West in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Hillian was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jamron Baker-Young, 41, of 1138 S. Sherman Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Baker-Young was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Robert Read, 32, of 6671 W. Valley View Road in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Read was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Joseph Najera, 23, of 153 Chestnut Circle in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Najera was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.