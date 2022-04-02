SOCCER

Solo arrested for DWI

Former U.S. women's national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said. A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report indicated. According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle's engine running and the two children in the backseat. A responding officer could smell alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead. She was suspended for 30 days in early 2015 after she and husband Jerramy Stevens were pulled over in a U.S. Soccer-owned van and Stevens was charged with DUI. Solo was also involved in an altercation with family members in 2014 that resulted in Solo's arrest, although charges in that case were eventually dropped. Solo made 202 appearances with the national team, with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts. She won a World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals with the team.

GOLF

Two tied at Biloxi

Padraig Harrington and Tim Herron each fired a 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Champions Tour's Rapiscan Systems Classic Tournament. Stephen Ames and David McKenzie are a stroke back at the Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Miss. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks), Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and Glen Day (Little Rock) all turned in a 2-over 74 on Friday.

Barnes grabs Club Car lead

Erik Barnes posted a 7-under 65 on Friday to grab a two-stroke lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship at the Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Course in Savannah, Ga. Barnes is at 13-under 131 at the midway point. Mark Anderson, who shot a 67 on Friday, stands at 11-under 133 and in second place. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria turned in a 6-under 66 on Friday after an opening-day 72. Echavarria is tied for 10th place at 6-under 138. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) struggled with a 77 on Friday and missed the cut with a 13-over 157.

BASEBALL

Dodgers add Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. Kimbrel rediscovered the form that made him one of the game's best closers and was named to his eighth All-Star team last season. The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBI in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder's best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI in 117 games.

D-Backs, Kelly reach deal

Right-hander Merrill Kelly has agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that covers the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a club option for 2025. The 33-year-old Kelly will be paid $8 million per season in 2023 and 2024. He also gets a $1 million signing bonus and there's a $1 million buyout if the team doesn't exercise his option for 2025. Kelly was arguably the team's best pitcher in 2021, going 7-11 with a 4.44 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 27 starts. He has a 23-27 record with a 4.27 ERA in three seasons with the D-backs.