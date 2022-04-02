100 years ago

April 2, 1922

• A drive through any part of Little Rock's residential district will convince one of the popularity of the wireless telephone and telegraph. Large towers a hundred feet high supporting a complicated network of wires or a single wire threading its way under light wires and through trees may announce the location of another "wireless outfit." With the establishment of a broadcasting station in Little Rock it is expected that the next few months will see the erection of many more receiving stations.

50 years ago

April 2, 1972

• Two contracts for research into ways of using agricultural, industrial and municipal wastes in highway construction were approved by the Highway Research Committee. ... Two other proposals call for research in bridge construction and maintenance. All will cost about $70,000 and must be approved by the federal Highway Administration. The application of municipal waste will be studied by the civil engineering department of the University of Arkansas. Arkansas State University will carry out the studies on industrial and agricultural waste use.

25 years ago

April 2, 1997

• A House committee adopted Tuesday the Senate's amendments to legislation to revamp the state welfare system. ... The amendments delay until July 1, 1998, the starting date for a two-year limit on cash assistance, establish a system of tracking families no longer receiving cash assistance and provide for independent evaluation of the state's program. ... ACORN officials said they fear the bill will remove any safety net for many poor people. ... Margaret Oliver of Menifee asked for compassion from the legislators as they enact welfare reform. She asked them not to enact measures that would increase suffering. ... The legislation would be part of Arkansas' response to changes in federal welfare law. The state legislation is called the Arkansas Personal Responsibility and Public Assistance Reform Act. About 21,000 families currently receive cash assistance.

10 years ago

April 2, 2012

• In light of a jump in the number of accidents involving Little Rock Fire Department vehicles, the department hopes the purchase of a $300,000 driving simulator will better train drivers and cut the accident rate in half. ... According to data provided by the city's Fleet Services Department, accidents involving Fire Department vehicles jumped from 16 in 2008 to 39 in 2011, an increase of nearly 144 percent. ... In addition to the proposed purchase of the simulator, the department is asking the city for $90,696 to buy three pickups and a sport utility vehicle. ... The requests come less than five months after the department requested $1.6 million for the purchase of two pumper trucks and a ladder truck. Those vehicles, which the city approved for purchase in mid-November, are expected to be delivered later this year.