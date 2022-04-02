Police: SUV’s driver charged with murder

A Pine Bluff woman who was just released on $100,000 bail will be charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend earlier this week, police say.

An SUV driven by Shevonte Anderson, 31, allegedly hit a motorcycle driven by Dammario Kye, 37, at the intersection of Sulphur Springs Road and West Greenway, near Watson Chapel High School, before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Pine Bluff police Lt. David DeFoor. Police learned Friday that Kye died of his injuries at a Little Rock hospital.

The collision was part of an alleged domestic disturbance, DeFoor said. A bystander was reportedly holding a bandage to Kye's head.

"Witnesses stated that the driver of the motorcycle [Kye] was attempting to pass a yellow SUV at which time the yellow SUV appeared to intentionally swerve and hit Kye," DeFoor said.

According to an affidavit from Det. Keith Banks, Anderson told police that Kye choked and punched her in the face, and then followed her on a motorcycle. Anderson reportedly added that Kye pulled up beside her twice while her window was down and was trying to hit her.

"She also said Mr. Kye was known to carry a firearm and she thought he had a gun on him," Banks said. "Ms. Anderson stated she knew she hit him, but because of the physical altercation, she did not want to stop and render assistance to Mr. Kye. She admitted to not calling the police or medical assistance for Mr. Kye following the collision. She did, however, state she did not hit him with her vehicle on purpose."

Anderson was located driving the SUV at 2:25 p.m. and arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery and leaving the scene of an accident. Banks said in the affidavit he took photos of Anderson and did not notice any injuries to her.

Anderson was booked into the W. C. Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center that evening and had her probable cause hearing in Jefferson County District Court before being released Thursday afternoon.

Kye's death marks the ninth homicide in Pine Bluff this year and third within the past seven days.