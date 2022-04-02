Political sparks may fly in Cup

The United States was drawn to play England in a Black Friday match at the World Cup, a high-profile game that gives American soccer a chance to gain respect in its return to the global showcase.

"It's the biggest stage in soccer that you can have, to play them in the World Cup and to be playing against players that people know," midfielder Weston McKennie said after Friday's draw.

"You can take a step forward in your player growth, in making yourself more known and also just making the team more respected, more looked at, more believed in," McKennie said. "That's the goal that (Coach) Gregg (Berhalter) set out to accomplish when he took over. And that's something that's always reiterated whenever we go into camp, is change the way the world views American soccer, and I think there's no better place and no better time to be able to do that."

After failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the 15th-ranked U.S. will open in Qatar on Nov. 21 against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland. The Americans play No. 5 England four days later and close the group stage against 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.

Just like at the FIFA showpiece in 1998, the United States will play Iran with diplomatic relations yet to be restored between the nations since being severed in the 1970s.

"(A) political group, but I'm not political," Iran's Croatian coach, Dragan Skocic, said. "I focus on football. I think this is the best way in sport and also we should give people the chance to make the situation better."

U.S. team member Christian Pulisic received a call right after the draw from Chelsea teammate Mason Mount, a regular for England.

"It just makes me smile. I'm just excited for it," Pulisic said. "I think we all are, and, yeah, just counting down the days really."

Jesse Marsch, hired by Leeds on Feb. 28, had alluded to a respect factor when he said English players were more welcoming of Americans than British media. "From day one they accepted me. None of (them) made fun of my accent, like some of you," he told reporters last month.

"You hear Jesse Marsch and some of his comments about what he has to go through, and at some point it's almost too much," Berhalter said. "You're an established coach, you do really well and you're not treated like that. Whereas, you're from somewhere else, from Portugal, for example, you'd be treated completely differently. And Bob Bradley the same way. I know that there is a lot of respect for American soccer, but I think this an opportunity. For sure, this is an opportunity to show what we're made of. And they have a good team, but so do we. We have a young team, we have an athletic team, we have a team that doesn't have a lot of fear."

In the group stage of the 1950 World Cup, the U.S. famously upset England 1-0 at Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The Americans opened the 2010 tournament with a 1-1 draw against the Three Lions at Rustenberg, South Africa.

No. 39 Scotland hosts 27th-ranked Ukraine in June in a playoff delayed from March because of Russia's attack on Ukraine. A few days later, the winner plays for a berth at No. 18 Wales, which advanced last week with a 2-1 win over Austria.

Since returning to the World Cup in 1990, the U.S. has one win, 11 losses and five draws against European opponents.

Iran upset the U.S. 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup in France, eliminating the Americans after their second game of the tournament.

The top two nations in each of the eight groups advance. Potential second-round opponents on Dec. 3 or 4 are Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar or Senegal.

World Cup group stage schedule

All times Central

GROUP A

MONDAY, NOV. 21

At Doha, Qatar

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 4 a.m.

At Al Khor, Qatar

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs. Senegal, 7 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

At Al Khor, Qatar

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 9 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 9 a.m.

GROUP B

MONDAY, NOV. 21

At Doha, Qatar

England vs. Iran, 7 a.m.

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

United States vs. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs. Iran, 4 a.m.

At Al Kohr, Qatar

England vs. United States, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

At Doha, Qatar

Iran vs. United States, 1 p.m.

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs. England, 1 p.m.

GROUP C

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

At Lusail, Qatar

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 4 a.m.

At Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar

Mexico vs. Poland, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 7 a.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Argentina vs. Mexico, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

At Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar

Poland vs. Argentina, 1 p.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 1 p.m.

GROUP D

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 7 a.m.

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

France vs. Peru/Australia/Un. Arab Em., 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Tunisia vs. Peru/Australia/Un. Arab Em., 4 a.m.

At Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar

France vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Tunisia vs. France, 9 a.m.

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Peru/Australia/Un. Arab Em. vs. Denmark, 9 a.m.

GROUP E

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

At Doha, Qatar

Germany vs. Japan, 7 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Spain vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Japan vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand, 4 a.m.

At Al Kohr, Qatar

Spain vs. Germany, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

At Doha, Qatar

Japan vs. Spain, 1 p.m.

At Al Kohr, Qatar

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Germany, 1 p.m.

GROUP F

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

At Al Kohr, Qatar

Morocco vs. Croatia, 4 a.m.

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Belgium vs. Canada, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

At Doha, Qatar

Belgium vs. Morocco, 7 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Croatia vs. Canada, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Croatia vs. Belgium, 9 a.m.

At Al Thumama, Qatar

Canada vs. Morocco, 9 a.m.

GROUP G

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 4 a.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Brazil vs. Serbia, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 4 a.m.

At Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

At Lusail, Qatar

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 1 p.m.

At Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

GROUP H

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 7 a.m.

At Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar

Portugal vs. Ghana, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

South Korea vs. Ghana, 7 a.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

At Al Rayyan, Qatar

South Korea vs. Portugal, 9 a.m.

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 9 a.m.





Former Qatari soccer international Adel Ahmed MalAllah holds up the name of Iran during the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Former German soccer international and manager Lothar Matthaus holds up the name of the United States during the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)



Former German soccer international and manager Lothar Matthaus is seen on screen alongside some of the groups during the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

