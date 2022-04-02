PREP FOOTBALL: Van Buren promotes Henry to head coach

VAN BUREN -- The very first move Crosby Tuck made when he was promoted to head football coach at Van Buren three years ago was to reach out to Moe Henry to be his defensive coordinator.

When Tuck made a decision to leave the coaching and education profession altogether, Henry was quickly elevated to succeed him Friday afternoon as the Pointers' head coach.

"In seconds or minutes?" Van Buren director of activities Drew Cone said on how long the decision took. "Since he's come here, he's embraced this community and Pointer nation. He's worked his tail off and done everything you'd want out of coach. It was an easy decision."

Henry met with the players and staff on Friday after he was elevated as he was still dealing with a wave of emotions from his first time as a head football coach.

"They even mix up more than that," Henry said. "I'm excited about the opportunity at Van Buren. The other part is with Crosby. He's a close friend. He's the reason why I came to Van Buren. To be moving on without him there is emotional, too."

Tuck and Henry were on the staff at Shiloh Christian before Tuck went to the state of Georgia to become a head coach. Henry was a top assistant at Shiloh Christian, where he spent nine years before going to Van Buren, and the head baseball coach.

"From an administrative role, you want to hire guys that can be the next head coach," Cone said. "I feel like we've done that in all of our programs."

Henry is a Nashville native. There he was a four-sport standout most notably as a wide receiver with record-setting quarterback Jared McBride under Bill Laird. Henry later coached with McBride and current Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz at Springdale. Henry also lettered all four years at Arkansas Tech, including the Gulf South Conference championship team in 1999.

Under Tuck, Van Buren has shown marked improvement during his three years as the head coach.

Last year, the Pointers won their first four games of the season and had scored more than 30 points in all four games before losing quarterback Bryce Perkins with a season-ending injury.

In 2020 and 2019, Van Buren earned a spot in the playoffs, losing to Little Rock Catholic in the first round in 2019 and beating Jonesboro before losing to Marion in the second round in 2020.

Tuck was also 3-0 against Crawford County rival Alma with wins of 31-20 last year, 35-0 in 2020 and 53-21 in 2019.

"We hate to see Coach Tuck go," Cone said. "We're definitely appreciative of everything that he's done, there's no doubt about it. We're excited also for Moe to step in and put his stamp on the program and take it to another level. I'm proud that we're in that position to hire from within."