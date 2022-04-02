Community Briefs:Republican committee slates meetings;ArDOT proposal open to comment;Arkansas Rice offering scholarships;Event for minority, women businesses

Republican committee slates meetings

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announces upcoming events.

The group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. April 28 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall, according to a news release.

The Republican Primary Candidates Soapbox BBQ will be held 6-11 p.m. April 29 at the White Hall Community Center. All Republican primary candidates and their campaigns along with special guests have been invited to attend. Tickets are $30 each or two for $55 and available at Cycle and Marine SuperCenter, 3211 S. Camden Road.

ArDOT proposal open to comment

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ArDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 is available for public comment.

The purpose of the amendment is to allocate and utilize funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that were apportioned to the state for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI). These funds will be utilized to strategically deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability, according to a news release.

The public is invited to review and comment on the contents of this proposed STIP amendment by April 30. The proposed amendment is available online at https://www.ardot.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/STIP-Amendment-Approval-Request_National-Electric-Vehicle-Infrastructure-NEVI-Formula-Program.pdf.

The amendment may also be reviewed at the ArDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse. For more information, or to request a copy of this proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.

All comments regarding this proposed STIP amendment should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to: Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Ark.,72203. Details: ArDOT.gov.

Arkansas Rice offering scholarships

Current high school juniors graduating in 2023 are eligible to apply for up to $18,000 in scholarship funding through Arkansas Rice's Rice Reps program.

Rice Reps is a five-month program to help educate students about the rice industry while equipping them to act as advocates, according to a news release.

Reps actively participate in activities designed to teach students about rice farming and the importance of the Arkansas rice industry at home and abroad. At the conclusion of the program, Rice Reps may submit a scholarship application showcasing their advocacy activities. Winners will be awarded at a reception during Rice Month in September.

To apply online, complete the application at https://form.jotform.com/220805000786146 prior to the April 15 deadline. Details: https://www.arkansasrice.org/rice-reps.

Event for minority, women businesses

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) will host its annual Matchmaker Event for minority and women-owned businesses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Heifer International headquarters at Little Rock. Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled matchmaking appointments with private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services.

The Matchmaker Event is the signature occasion for AEDC's Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWOBE) Division.

Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star, former Arkansas Razorback, author, and founder of One Team and Game Changers, Inc., will be the keynote speaker, according to a news release.

The event is in partnership with the Arkansas District Office of the Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center. Registration is open to owners of minority- and women-owned businesses and to vendors.

A joint reception with the attendees of AEDC's Rural Development Summit will be held on the evening of May 11.

For Matchmaker Event details or to register, visit https://info.arkansasedc.com/2022Matchmaking.