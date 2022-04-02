Residents from area appointed to boards

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced appointments to state boards Wednesday, including these southeast Arkansas residents:

Donna Dial, Pine Bluff, to the board of trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. The term expires on July 1, 2028. Dial replaces Paul Bennett.

Dr. Renice Davis, Pine Bluff, to the board of trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. The term expires on July 1, 2027. Davis replaces Eddie Thomas.

Sederick Rice, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. The term expires on Jan. 31, 2024. Reappointment.

Andrea Roaf-Little, Pine Bluff, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. The term expires on Sept. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Ed Carrington, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. The term expires on Dec. 1, 2025. This is a new position per Act 647 of 2021.

David Beck, White Hall, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Dr. Conley Byrd, Redfield, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board. The term expires on March 1, 2027. Reappointment.

Justin Allen, Sheridan, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers. The term expires on July 1, 2028. Allen replaces John Cole.

Dewayne Tooke, Warren, to the Residential Contractors Committee. The term expires on Oct. 1, 2024. Reappointment.

David Carter, Warren, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, justice of the peace District 9. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2022. Carter replaces Charlotte Denton.

Laurie Black, Lake Village, to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission. The term expires on Jan. 14, 2028. Reappointment.

Swan "Rusty" Moss, Dermott, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. The term expires on March 29, 2026. Reappointment.

William "Dubs" Byers, Gould, to the Board of Corrections. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2028. Reappointment.

Miles Goggans, Star City, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. The term expires on Jan. 14, 2031. Goggans replaces Mary Eldridge.

The full list of appointments is available at governor.arkansas.gov/news-media/press-releases/governor-asa-hutchinson-announces-appointments-220330.