Rick Lee's Arkansas Derby projections

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 We the PeoplePratBrisset7-2

COMMENT Finished powerfully in a five-length allowance victory, and the unbeaten colt may make up in talent what he lacks in experience.

4 DoppelgangerVelazquezYakteen3-1

COMMENT Rallied to second behind a heavily favored winner in the GII San Felipe at Santa Anita, and he recorded a strong breeze March 20.

6 Secret OathContrerasLukas5-2

COMMENT Has won her three local races by a combined margin of 23 lengths, including a seven-length romp in the GIII Honeybee.

8 CyberknifeGerouxCox8-1

COMMENT Defeated entry-level allowance rivals in a fast clocking at Fair Grounds, and the son of Gun Runner is peaking at the right time.

3 Barber RoadGutierrezOrtiz8-1

COMMENT Has finished in the money in all three of the Arkansas Derby prep races, and an expected honest pace and added ground will work in his favor.

5 Un OjoVazquezCourville6-1

COMMENT Rallied up the rail to win a slow renewal of the GII Rebel at 75-1 odds, and he will have to improve to repeat.

2 Chasing TimeLezcanoAsmussen12-1

COMMENT Was one-paced when finishing fifth in the Rebel, and he did record an upbeat breeze March 21.

7 Ben DieselCourtStewart15-1

COMMENT Rallied to third in the Southwest, but he showed little in an eighth-place effort in the Rebel.

1 KavodMurrillHartman15-1

COMMENT Has tired after leading into the stretch in all three Derby prep races, and winning connections are removing his blinkers.