Rick Lee's Arkansas Derby projections
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
9 We the PeoplePratBrisset7-2
COMMENT Finished powerfully in a five-length allowance victory, and the unbeaten colt may make up in talent what he lacks in experience.
4 DoppelgangerVelazquezYakteen3-1
COMMENT Rallied to second behind a heavily favored winner in the GII San Felipe at Santa Anita, and he recorded a strong breeze March 20.
6 Secret OathContrerasLukas5-2
COMMENT Has won her three local races by a combined margin of 23 lengths, including a seven-length romp in the GIII Honeybee.
8 CyberknifeGerouxCox8-1
COMMENT Defeated entry-level allowance rivals in a fast clocking at Fair Grounds, and the son of Gun Runner is peaking at the right time.
3 Barber RoadGutierrezOrtiz8-1
COMMENT Has finished in the money in all three of the Arkansas Derby prep races, and an expected honest pace and added ground will work in his favor.
5 Un OjoVazquezCourville6-1
COMMENT Rallied up the rail to win a slow renewal of the GII Rebel at 75-1 odds, and he will have to improve to repeat.
2 Chasing TimeLezcanoAsmussen12-1
COMMENT Was one-paced when finishing fifth in the Rebel, and he did record an upbeat breeze March 21.
7 Ben DieselCourtStewart15-1
COMMENT Rallied to third in the Southwest, but he showed little in an eighth-place effort in the Rebel.
1 KavodMurrillHartman15-1
COMMENT Has tired after leading into the stretch in all three Derby prep races, and winning connections are removing his blinkers.