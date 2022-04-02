Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:10 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Frank's Rockette in the fifth

BEST BET Speed Bias in the second

LONG SHOT Blame Eli in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44/4%)

MEET 155-456 (34%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $107,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MANHATTAN UP** appears to hold a class edge in this field, and he has been training smartly since claimed by trainer Robertino Diodoro in January. SANTOS DUMONT showed determination defeating entry-level allowance runners, and he may have needed the race following a lengthy layoff. STARRININMYDREAMS was graded stake-placed last season at Keeneland, and he is adding blinkers following a disappointing race at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Manhattan UpCohenDiodoro9-2

4 Santos DumontArrietaHartman4-1

3 StarrininmydreamsVelazquezStewart2-1

6 ShortlistGerouxVan Berg5-2

2 ReconveneFrancoHollendorfer8-1

1 SalowSantanaBrennan12-1

5 SermononthemountGrahamAmoss10-1

2 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SPEED BIAS*** has several months of strong works leading up to his debut, and he has a speedy pedigree and represents powerful connections. MEAN JAKEY had a less than ideal trip when beaten two lengths in his return from vacation time. LUDWIG has recorded two swift breezes since making his debut around two turns, and trainer Philip Bauer has a good record with second-time starters.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Speed BiasGerouxCox7-2

4 Mean JakeyLezcanoAsmussen2-1

5 LudwigGarciaBauer9-2

3 Kunshan BridgePereiraDiVito6-1

2 OvertaxedCabreraMoquett6-1

6 Call the MallGonzalezBarkley10-1

8 SpanksterCourtStewart8-1

1 Be ThereHarrZito15-1

3 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LIFE IS HARD** stalked the leaders before quickly drawing off to an eight-length maiden victory, and the lightly raced and improving colt is well spotted in an entry-level allowance. ALEJANDRO finished with a strong late run in a maiden score at Fair Grounds, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. HIDDEN PROMISE is moving up in class on the heels of a nearly five-length victory, and he is the most experienced runner in the race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Life Is HardPereiraDiVito5-2

8 AlejandroLezcanoAsmussen3-1

5 Hidden PromiseCabreraOrtiz9-2

1 CaerusSantanaAsmussen6-1

2 Gospel WayMedellinMcKnight6-1

4 Space OdesseyVazquezDiodoro8-1

7 Restoring HopeGarciaHaran12-1

3 NamesakeBaileySwearingen12-1

4 Purse $108,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GUN IT** was compromised by a wide trip when finishing a close third in a return from a seven-month layoff, and he drew an improved post and picks up a high percentage rider. BACKGROUND set a contest pace in a second-place finish at this level, and the three-time winner at Oaklawn is making his third start after a long break. WELLS BAYOU is a graded stake winner with good speed, and he has the best of trainer-rider teams.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Gun ItPratAsmussen5-2

3 BackgroundFrancoPuhich9-2

6 Wells BayouGerouxCox5-1

5 Title ReadyVelazquezStewart7-2

1 SonnemanLezcanoAsmussen8-1

4 Fact FindingCohenDiodoro10-1

8 Twilight BlueArrietaSharp6-1

7 My Sixth SensePereiraHobby12-1

5 The Carousel. Purse $200,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

FRANK'S ROCKETTE**** is a multiple graded stake-winning sprinter, who typically fires big when fresh, and she is also a local stake winner. JOY'S ROCKET has lost a photo finish in consecutive races at the meeting, and she has won three stake races in her 12-race career. ACTING OUT proved stubborn on the lead when upsetting the second selection March 11, and she is once again the likely pacesetter.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Frank's RockettePratMott8-5

6 Joy's RocketLezcanoAsmussen2-1

4 Acting OutGarciaHollendorfer5-1

5 Li'l TootsieGrahamAmoss3-1

3 Novel SquallCabreraOrtiz6-1

1 Wildwood's BeautyArrietaBecker8-1

6 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

BLAME ELI** has finished well in two sprint races, despite refusing to change leads, and he is bred on both sides of his pedigree to improve at route distances. PLAUSIBLE DENILE was in a pace battle before finishing a close third in his two-turn debut, and he is adding blinkers and picks up a Hall of Fame rider. WESTERN RIVER fell far back before unleashing a determined rally in a one-length defeat, and the gray colt appears to like the surface at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Blame EliPereiraChleborad8-1

4 Plausible DenileVelazquezDiVito7-2

7 Western RiverSantanaBrisset4-1

1 Quick to BlameGerouxCox5-2

5 King OttomanLezcanoAsmussen5-1

6 Rider's SpecialCabreraAsmussen8-1

9 ChironCourtCox20-1

8 Commander ComptonSeazBauer6-1

2 Paid in FullJohnsonHartlage30-1

7 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

PHAROAH'S HEART** was beaten a head by a talented winner in her return from a 10-month vacation, and she was scratched out of a route race March 19 in favor of this spot. WELL SPENT has crossed the wire first in three of her past four races, and the leading money earner must run for the claiming price. I'M THE BOSS OF ME scored a sharp front-running victory only two races back, and she is back sprinting after a dull try around two turns.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Pharoah's HeartLezcanoAsmussen5-2

8 Well SpentCohenDiodoro7-2

9 I'm the Boss of MeArrietaCompton8-1

4 Mun LuvVazquezMaker6-1

7 Liberated LadyPratHollendorfer10-1

6 Sweet TeaSaezJones6-1

5 SianaraSantanaAsmussen9-2

3 IzzybellaHiraldoMoysey10-1

2 Lady AstridHarrCline20-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

DRENA'S STAR** exits a clear win in a $30,000 claiming race at Fair Grounds, and he was claimed by trainer Robertino Diodoro, who had this gelding running at a high level when in his care in the first half of 2021. A C EXPRESSWAY dominated starter allowance rivals in a fast clocking only two races back, and trainer Norm Casse saddled two winners on Thursday's program. WOBBERJOD had his unbeaten streak stopped at three after getting caught in the final strides March 11, and the speedy and consistent runner may make amends.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Drena's StarCohenDiodoro4-1

9 A C ExpresswayGerouxCasse7-2

7 WobberjodCabreraMoquett5-2

8 Breaking NewsArrietaContreras3-1

4 Martini BluGonzalezRobertson10-1

2 Bandit PointHarrCline8-1

10 IncorruptibleGutierrezHolthus8-1

3 Tango CharlieCourtMorse12-1

6 Beer ChaserCanchariPuhl15-1

1 Chief RonHiraldoMoysey15-1

11 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GAR HOLE*** has simply dominated state-bred rivals in all four of his races this season, and the recent stake winner may be the fastest Arkansas-bred sprinter since E J Harley. MACRON has a win and two narrow defeats in three races at the meeting, while earning Beyer figures comparable to those of the top pick. SUPREMACY finished two positions behind Macron after a poor break from the gate, and he is versatile and capable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Gar HoleSantanaOrtiz7-2

8 MacronLezcanoAsmussen7-2

11 SupremacyGerouxCox8-1

10 One Fast CatContrerasHiles10-1

1 Storm the CourtPratEurton3-1

2 HappymacVazquezAsmussen8-1

6 Absolute ChaosCanchariDiVito10-1

9 Edge to EdgeArrietaHartman12-1

7 UpstrikerCabreraMoquett15-1

3 Joe FrazierGutierrezMartin15-1

4 Nuclear OptionFrancoRosin20-1

13 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GOODNIGHT ARCHIE** has been pressing the pace in stronger field's this season, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time and drew a favorable post. BELLAMYS ROAN splashed his way to a six-length maiden victory, and the steadily improving gelding is a big late threat. IMA BLING CAT defeated $20,000 state-bred sprinters just two weeks back, and he was claimed by trainer Karl Broberg, who has been very good after a slow start to the meet.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Goodnight ArchieArrietaHornsby10-1

7 Bellamys RoanFrancoWestermann3-1

4 Ima Bling CatGutierrezBroberg6-1

14 Mrs. BeansCabreraGarcia7-2

3 Chicken HawkLezcanoAsmussen5-1

9 MahomeyVelazquezMorse4-1

10 Topf Road RulesSantanaPeitz12-1

11 Macho RoccoGarciaMason12-1

5 Navy SealBorelKnott10-1

2 You Vee CeeGerouxDeville10-1

1 Twisted DixieHarrCline10-1

13 Blame J DGarciaGreen6-1

8 Data StormCabreraMartin20-1

6 Super GeekHiraldoAshauer30-1