Shooting at Little Rock's Park Plaza leaves 1 person injured

A shooting in the parking lot of Park Plaza in Little Rock left one person injured Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

A tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said that the victim, later identified as a male, had been taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Spokesman Mark Edwards was not able to provide any other identifying information about the victim on Saturday afternoon.

Edwards said officers had responded to the scene at 6000 W. Markham St. after multiple gunshots were reported. The post said there was no confirmed information on a suspect to release yet.

An entry in the Little Rock Police dispatch log shows a report of shots fired at that address at 1:48 p.m. Saturday.