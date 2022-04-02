The nation in brief: Soldiers charged in gun-trafficking case

Soldiers charged in gun-trafficking case

WASHINGTON -- Twelve people, including three U.S. soldiers, have been accused in a large-scale gun-trafficking ring that prosecutors allege supplied nearly 100 firearms to gang members in Chicago and led to at least two killings, the Justice Department said Friday.

The soldiers -- Demarcus Adams, 21; Jarius Brunson, 22; and Brandon Miller, 22 -- were stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, from where they would legally purchase guns from dealers in Tennessee and Kentucky, prosecutors said. The soldiers are accused of selling them to members of the Gangster Disciples street gang in the Pocket Town neighborhood on Chicago's south side, according to the 21-count indictment.

The indictment charges the group with conspiring to violate federal firearms laws, among other crimes. If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison.

The case is part of the Justice Department's push to investigate and prosecute gun trafficking amid rising crime across the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to prioritize prosecutions of firearms traffickers and so-called straw purchasers, who purchase firearms legally to sell them to people who can't legally possess guns, often in states with more restrictive laws.

"The Justice Department will spare no resources to hold accountable criminal gun traffickers," Garland said Friday. "There is no hiding place for those who flood our communities with illegal guns. It does not matter where you are, or how far away you are. If you illegally traffic guns, we and our law enforcement partners nationwide will find you."

Nebraska sets date to replace lawmaker

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska voters will elect a new member of Congress on the same day a judge in California is scheduled to sentence the Republican who resigned from the position.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that a special election will be held June 28 to replace former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned days after his conviction for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation.

That's the same day a federal judge in Los Angeles is scheduled to sentence Fortenberry, who was convicted March 24 of concealing information and two counts of making false statements to authorities. Each count carries a potential five-year prison sentence and fines.

The conviction marked the first time in 20 years that a sitting member of Congress was found guilty of a felony. The charges stemmed from Fortenberry's acceptance of an illegal $30,000 contribution from a foreign billionaire in 2016.

Fortenberry represented Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, a Republican-leaning district in the eastern part of the state that includes Lincoln, home to the University of Nebraska.

U.S. agency reports mobster's escape

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped Monday, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in New York denied Taddeo's request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from covid-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

The circumstances of the escape are unknown.

Museum plans event in memory of King

MEMPHIS -- Guest speakers, musical performances and a moment of silence will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death in Memphis, the National Civil Rights Museum said.

The museum said it will hold its annual event honoring the civil-rights leader Monday in a program featuring both in-person and online events.

King was visiting Memphis to support a sanitation workers strike when he was fatally shot while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. The hotel has been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum, which opened in 1991.

A moment of silence will be held at 6:01 p.m., when King was shot.

Guest speakers will include Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization and daughter of the former U.S. attorney general, and Leslie Callahan of St. Paul's Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

Scheduled to perform are the W. Crimm Singers, also known as the Wakanda Chorale. They will collaborate with the Iris Orchestra's Artist Fellows and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra-University of Memphis Fellows on "Precious Lord," one of King's favorite gospel hymns.



