Springdale posts second consecutive shutout

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale won two games, both on shutouts, to complete a successful week in boys soccer.

Johnny Rodriguez and Mike Solis scored goals in each half to give Springdale a 2-0 win over Rogers Friday in 6A-West Conference action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. The win came on the heels of a 1-0 victory for Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday.

"It's definitely been a good week," Springdale coach DJ Beeler said. "Wins in our conference are hard to come by, so we're definitely happy to get two wins. I am happy with the defense our whole team has put in to keep a clean sheet this week."

Rodriguez, who had the only goal of the match at Har-Ber on Tuesday, scored Friday on a goal 51/2 minutes into the game to put Springdale ahead 1-0. That slim lead stood until Solis took a lead pass in transition from Edwin Lara, split defenders in the middle of the field, then delivered a solid kick into the net to give Springdale a 2-0 lead with 11:31 left to play.

Solis credited the Springdale defense and Lara, a co-captain for the Bulldogs, for setting him up for the score that gave the Bulldogs a two-goal lead.

"It was more about our defense doing a good job of defending," Solis said. "When Edwin got the ball, he flicked it onto me and I just kind of ran through everybody."

Springdale (4-1-2, 3-0-1 6A-West) controlled the ball and dominated play Friday, but still only led by one goal until Solis added to the lead. The kick by Rodriguez bounced high near the end line and somehow made its way into the net.

"It was a cross that turned into a shot and kind of fooled the goal keeper and ended up dropping in," Beeler said. "We were fortunate for that."

Rogers goalie Miguel Lemus turned away several more attempts, including a diving save on a kick Jose Damian, who used his speed to get behind a Rogers defender for a clear shot. Hezral Fowler also came close to a score after taking a lead pass from a Springdale teammate, but his kick hit the near goal post and bounced away.

The win by Springdale sets up a showdown at home on Tuesday against Fayetteville, which led the 6A-West Conference standings heading into Friday's game with Bentonville.