SOFTBALL

Ole Miss beats Arkansas

Ole Miss scored its only runs in the second inning Friday, using RBI singles by Angelina DeLeon and KK Esparza to defeat No. 10 Arkansas 2-0 at the Ole Miss Softball Complex in Oxford, Miss.

The Razorbacks (22-8, 4-4 SEC) were held to four hits, one each by Danielle Gibson, Hannah Gammill, Linnie Malkin and Audrie LaValley. Esparza and Paige Smith led the Rebels (27-5, 5-3), both finishing 2 for 3.

Anna Borgen (4-3) got the pitching victory after allowing 2 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout over 5 innings. Catelyn Riley earned her first save of the season after striking out 2 of the 4 batters she faced over 11/3 innings. Chenise Delce (5-2) took the loss after allowing 6 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts over 6 innings.

Game 2 of the series is today at noon Central. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

UAPB drops doubleheader

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (3-27, 1-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lost both games of a doubleheader to Grambling State (16-14, 4-7) on Friday, losing 9-3 and 7-4 at the GSU Softball Complex in Grambling, La.

UAPB got off to a hot start in the first game, scoring its three runs in the first inning on RBI groundouts from Kaitlyn Neely and Marissa Bracey, as well as an RBI single from Zharia Richardson. Grambling State scored twice in the bottom of the first, then took the lead for good in the second inning on a pair of RBI singles. Alyssa Wesley led the Golden Lions offensively, going 2 for 4 with 1 run scored, while Paula Rodriguez took the pitching loss after allowing 9 runs -- 7 earned -- on 8 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts over 6 innings.

UAPB took an early lead in the second game as well, using a two-run home run from Samaria Jackson in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Grambling's India Wells stole home in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. Then Deija Russell drew a bases-loaded walk that gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Wesley scored in the fourth inning when Layla Stouder reached on an error by Grambling third baseman Tytianna Robinson. But Wells stole home for a second time in the bottom of the inning and Robinson scored when Antiya Randle reached on an error to give the Tigers the lead for good.

Arkansas Tech wins in Arkadelphia

Arkansas Tech University (22-14, 12-6 Great American Conference) got a complete-game three-hitter from Shannon Lasey as the Golden Suns defeated Ouachita Baptist University 5-0 on Friday at Sully Anderson Field in Arkadelphia.

Lasey (8-5) struck out 3 and induced 18 groundouts from the 24 batters she faced. OBU's only hits came from Hope Ward, Jillian Jones and Lacy Ornelas. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Wells hit a solo home run and a two-run double for Arkansas Tech. Tymber Riley also homered for the Golden Suns and Sydney Keaton had a sacrifice fly that allowed Kacie Gibbins to score.

TENNIS

Arkansas men fall to Tennessee

The University of Arkansas men's team fell to No. 5 Tennessee 6-1 on Friday in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Razorbacks suffered losses in two of three doubles matches, giving the doubles point to the Volunteers. Jacob Sweeney and Hunter Harrison led Tennessee's Martin Prata and Angel Diaz 5-3, but the match went unfinished as Tennessee had won the other two matches. Melvin Manuel was the only Arkansas player to win his singles match, defeating Prata 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4).

The match was Arkansas' sixth consecutive against a ranked opponent, with the past four coming against top 10 teams. Arkansas will face Alabama on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

MOTOR SPORTS

CCSDS late models slated for I-30

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models tonight for the fifth annual Will McGary Memorial.

Entering the event, Brian Rickman of Columbus, Miss., holds the series points lead after two events by 30 points over Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo. The third CCSDS race of the season was scheduled for Friday night at Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, La.

I-30's IMCA modified, IMCA stock car, IMCA mod-light and young guns divisions will also compete.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 and children 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services