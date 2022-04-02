Super Quiz: Superlatives

1. The smallest of America's 50 states in area.

2. The tallest of all land animals.

3. The superlative form of good.

4. The longest living mammal.

5. Canada's smallest province in area and population.

6. The most densely populated of America's 50 states.

7. Leroy Brown was "the -------------- man in the whole damn town."

8. -------- Buy is the name of an American consumer electronics retailer.

9. For what does "LCD" stand in mathematics.

ANSWERS:

1. Rhode Island

2. Giraffe

3. Best

4. Whale

5. Prince Edward Island

6. New Jersey

7. Baddest

8. Best

9. Lowest common denominator