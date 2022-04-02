Tap dancing

Whenever a president of the United States starts talking about tapping the strategic oil reserves--and it seems to happen with some frequency--we are delighted to think back on what Charles Krauthammer had to say about the topic.

Dr. Krauthammer was always one to put things best. And after a president named Bill Clinton decided that gas prices had gotten too high for his political well-being, our columnist/seer put it best again:

"This is a country of a million Walter Mittys driving 75 mph in their gas-guzzling Bushwhack-Safari sport-utility roadsters with a moose head on the hood, a country whose crude oil production has dropped 32 percent in the last 25 years, but which will not drill for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for fear of disturbing the mating habits of caribou--and we're shocked, shocked, to find gasoline prices rising."

After President Clinton released so many barrels of oil from the reserves, we remember seeing gas prices drop, oh, about two weeks later. For a while. Before they climbed back up again.

And we expect that to happen today, as President Biden takes his turn at the spigot.

The current president of the United States ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil, per day, for six months, from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It's an attempt, he says, to get the price of gasoline down. More accurately, it's an attempt by his administration to make it look like the president is doing something as the Russian war in Ukraine keeps driving fuel costs up worldwide.

"The bottom line is," President Biden says, "if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now. This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families."

Gee. Imagine a Democrat saying that. And a Democratic president who revoked the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline on his very first day in office. And who suspended new oil and gas permits on federal land. And federal waters, too. And when things went south, or rather north, on gas prices, he asked OPEC to pump more. Someone should tell the president that he can't squeeze the oil supply in one Cabinet meeting and then try to increase the supply in another and expect anything other than volatile gas prices.

The strategic oil reserves were put in place in the 1970s, as the experts put it, "to counter a severe supply interruption." There's enough oil under those salt domes along the Gulf of Mexico to keep the country running ... for about a month, if all other supplies of oil dry up. Which is doubtful, unless something terrible happens on an unimaginable scale.

Some of us think the strategic oil reserves ought to be kept there--in reserve--until a global emergency (read: war) squeezes off all oil from elsewhere. And requires this country to fill up the Navy so it can open up the sea lanes again.

These are indeed tough days, and not just for gas prices. The world seems to become more dangerous every day. Especially with what's going on in Europe, as Russian bombs inch closer and closer to NATO territory. For heaven's sake, let's pray the world doesn't go to war again.

But if it does, the United States will need a strategic reserve in reserve, and with plenty of oil. Releasing strategic oil every time gasoline prices go up doesn't sound like much of a strategy. Well, it doesn't sound like much of a national strategy, as much as it might help a president's approval rating for a day or so.

What might work in the long term is increasing supply (like drilling for oil) and decreasing demand (which electric car builders hope to do). There's a reason the Law of Supply and Demand is a law and not just theory. It works every time.

But that's long term, some say. What do we do about $4 gas right now? Huh? Huh?

We are reminded when the nation was debating whether to allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (About the time that Dr. Krauthammer wrote the paragraph from earlier.) And those who were against the drilling plan complained that it wouldn't help fuel prices because it might take 10 years to complete the infrastructure.

They made that argument against ANWR drilling in 1996.

The country could do more than releasing emergency oil. If it only would get to it.