Teen’s body found in Ouachita River

Authorities have recovered the body of a 17-year-old male who was reported missing in the Ouachita River on Sunday.

The body was recovered about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning around the area where the teen was last seen, said Camden Police Department public information officer Dana Wetherbee.

Agencies had been working since Sunday to recover the body, including the Camden police and fire departments and the Ouachita County sheriff's office.

The victim's identity has been withheld at the request of the family, authorities said.