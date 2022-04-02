Tools & Toys: O-Yaki Grill Gloves and Island Stone Nomad Sago Tile

O-Yaki Grill Gloves

What’s to love: Gloves less awkward than an oven mitt that will protect hands and wrists from heat up to 1400 degrees.

What does it do: The durable fire-proof gloves are made of ultra-high strength material, heat resistant on the outside with a soft lining on the inside. Silicon pads on the fingers and palms of the gloves provide a non-slip grip whether flipping burgers or taking a casserole out of the oven. The gloves sell for $19.99. More information is available at o-yaki.com.

Island Stone Nomad Sago Tile

What’s to love: Inspired by palm leaves, this large ceramic subway tile would add interesting texture to a shower wall.

What does it do: The Sago tiles are 3.5 by 12 inches and come in five translucent glossy colors: ash white, drift, just white, sea foam and utopia. The Sago tile is just one of three designs in the Nomad collection which features tiles with textures inspired by nature. To find out more about the collection visit islandstone.com.