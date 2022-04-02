Tornado assistance available

Where to get help

People and businesses impacted by Wednesday's tornado can find assistance at the following places:

General

• Businesses in Springdale damaged by the storm are asked to call the Springdale Chamber of Commerce at (479) 872-2222.

• The American National Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) is offering assistance.

• Hark at Excellerate Foundation has compiled a list of resources, which will be updated as needed. Information: Springdale Fayetteville Storm Relief Resources .

Food/Clothing

• Cross Church's Compassion Center and Feed the 479, 3157 W. Sunset Ave., is open for residents with food or clothing needs. The Salvation Army is set up to help at the Cross Church Recreation Building, 1709 Johnson Road, Springdale.

Shelter

• Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors has funds available to help folks who are displaced or need financial help with housing-related issues. Information: https://www.nar.realtor/about-nar/grants-and-funding/realtors-relief-foundation.

Donations

• The Jones Center at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, is taking donations as a drop-off location.

• The Samaritan Community Center is taking donations of sleeping bags, air mattresses, blankets, gift cards and feminine hygiene products, and financial donations from 8:30 a.m. to noon today or 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its center at 1211 W. Hudson Road in Rogers.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette