Two teens accused of attempted capital murder in Springdale shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A local circuit judge Friday ordered two teens held on $500,000 bonds each after their arrests for attempting to kill another person.

Judge Christine Horwart held bond hearings Friday for David Magana and Halee Valdez.

Magana and Valdez, both 17, are charged as adults with attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and terroristic act. Magana is also charged with handgun possession by a minor.

Springdale police were sent at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Silent Grove and Pump Station to investigate the sound of seven to nine gunshots, but officers didn't find anyone needing assistance nor any signs of a disturbance, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A 19-year-old man called police at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday and said he was in the area at 2 a.m. to meet Valdez, but Valdez and Magana, her boyfriend, showed up and began shooting at him, according to the affidavit.

He met a police officer to show him the bullet holes in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He told police he met Valdez via Snapchat and took her to get ice cream on Sunday, according to the affidavit.

The man said Valdez told him she's pregnant and Magana is the father of her unborn child and she described him as a drug dealer, according to the affidavit. He said Valdez told him she was going to tell Magana the two went on a date, the affidavit states.

He said he later received a threatening text message from Magana telling him not to go out of his way trying to text Valdez if he wasn't ready to die for her, according to the affidavit.

The man agreed to meet Valdez after receiving a video of her driving a gray Dodge Charger, and she appeared to be alone, the affidavit states. He said he pulled into the park and saw the Charger and Magana opened the passenger door and started shooting at him with a handgun, according to the affidavit. He said he drove away from the scene, the affidavit states.

Police found 10 9 mm spent casings in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Valdez told police Magana believed she cheated on him with the man, and she wanted to prove she didn't cheat, according to the affidavit. She said she went with Magana to his home to get a gun and she started messaging the man to meet at the park and reassure him there was no trouble, the affidavit states.

Valdez said Magana started shooting at him when he arrived at the park, according to the affidavit.

Horwart set bond for Magana and Valdez at $500,000 each cash or corporate surety. The two are being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting happened in the Benton County portion of Springdale.