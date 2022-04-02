UA holds first major scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team will engage in its first live-action scrimmage of spring drills today, a closed event inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium that will serve as spring workout No. 6 for third-year Coach Sam Pittman and his staff.

The Razorbacks, coming off a 9-4 season, have gotten off to a hot start in spring, even with up to 30 newcomers in the form of 18 early enrollee freshmen, six major college transfers through the portal and a handful of walk-ons.

"I feel like the team's a lot further," Pittman said Thursday regarding the advancement of the program since he took over. "I'm more comfortable, you know, with scheduling and urgency of practice.

"I'm more comfortable personally as a head coach. And a part of that may be because we've kept our three coordinators. That helps, too."

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain are all working with pay raises and contract extensions this spring, and Pittman has a new agreement in the works.

Arkansas veterans say the pace of practices has been strong, and the addition of pads and live tackling won't make for that much of a change.

"It's not going to be any difference except you know we're going to have pads on," defensive end Zach Williams said. "But I feel like we'll always go hard."

The Razorbacks have worked their first unit on offense against the top defenders often this spring, though that will be the case today in only a modified format.

"We go good on good every day," Pittman said. So we go one [vs.] one, two [vs.] two and three [vs.] three, though not necessarily in that order."

The Razorbacks have tweaked their approach in recent days, working the first units, then third units, then second units -- but that's not the order of business today.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson and the offensive starters will go against the second-team defense, then the first defense will square off against the second offense, then the third units will match up.

Pittman said a combination period, which will feature a mix of first- and second-teamers would then follow, with another round of the threes scrimmaging.

In the combo period, some veterans such as Jefferson, linebacker Bumper Pool, safety Jalen Catalon, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner and others will get time off, allowing backups work with the top groups.

"The combination probably would be, for example, take KJ out and put Malik [Hornsby] with the ones, put Ty'Kieast Crawford at right tackle," Pittman said. "Probably in that combo you'll see three or four guys on both sides of the ball out, like we did in fall practice."

The intent is to rest key veterans and allow others to push for more time with the starters. Pittman said he promised Hornsby -- who made a couple of outstanding catches at receiver and showed his speed on a sweep Thursday -- a shot at winning the starting job.

"Basically we want Malik Hornsby to play with the best offensive line he can," Pittman said. "And then on defense there will be some guys like Bumper that we will probably take him out during that part of the scrimmage."

Pittman said the scrimmage work wold include the high red zone and low red zone (goal line).

"Then we're going to come back and thud third down and thud two-minute," Pittman said. "It won't be like it was before in the scrimmages where we're going to immediately do the situation.

"In other word if we're three and out, we're not going to punt the ball. We're going to scrimmage, scrimmage, scrimmage O vs. D. And then we're going to break it off a little bit like practice is, where we have a punt period and a punt return period at the same time and then we'll have a kickoff. The first will be kickoff and kickoff return, and then punt and punt return."

Pittman said the only work that could be termed "situational" will happen in the kicking game.

"Any time we get in a field-goal situation or extra point, we're going to kick it immediately at that point," he said. "We think we'll put a little more pressure on our kickers that way."

Pittman said Hornsby would not be tackled if he runs or catches the ball as a receiver, as he'll be wearing his black No. 4 jersey, allowing tag-offs only.

Razorbacks who will be in green no-contact jerseys but also scrimmaging include Catalon and receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Tight end Trey Knox has not dressed out all week as he has been in concussion protocols following a car accident during spring break. He will be doubtful for the scrimmage, as will offensive lineman Terry Wells, who has been out with a back issue the Razorbacks' medical staff is trying to fully diagnose.

The Razorbacks have planned just two major scrimmages, with the second coming on April 16, the Saturday before spring drills conclude with a workout prior to the Garth Brooks concert at Razorback Stadium.